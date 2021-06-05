Complications reported in Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

Meghan Markle She is experiencing some complications as her baby approaches.

This has been revealed by a source to The Sun, saying that the Duchess of Sussex is having problems during her second pregnancy lately, she even recently had to cancel a work commitment due to health problems.

“Meghan has not been sleeping, she is very nauseous and has had to cancel a couple of professional obligations. It doesn’t go as easily as last time. “the source reported.

He also added that Meghan was taken care of immediately because it was the last few weeks and that they recommended to pay special attention and enjoy the process.

“The doctors told her to take better care of herself, be calm, not be very active, eat well,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the couple are trying to spend as much time as possible with their son Archie, as he will soon stop being an only child and will become the older brother of a little girl.

“To relax and unwind, they go for a family walk on the beach and spend time in its beautiful garden. Archie is a real water baby and he loves being in the pool. Harry is eager to teach him to swim this summer, “he told the British media.

Prince harry and Meghan announced on February 14 that they were expecting a child with a beautiful black and white photo. A month later, during his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, confirmed that they are expecting a girl, that She will be the first member of the British royal house to be born in the United States during the next days of this month.