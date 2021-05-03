Complexities of his possible death penalty keep Verdejo Sánchez behind bars

By Oscar J. Serrano

Boxer Félix Giomar Verdejo Sánchez was detained in the Guaynabo federal prison until he can be assigned expert legal representation in death penalty cases, Judge Camille Vélez Rivé decided today.

Verdejo Sánchez faces one count of kidnapping with death, one of carjacking with death, and one for the death of his unborn child. The first two expose him to the death penalty and the third to imprisonment for life. The charges are related to the murder last Thursday of her partner, Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz. At the federal level, it is not directly prosecuted for murder, except in particular circumstances, but for other crimes that may be related to the act of murdering a person. He is expected to be charged with murder at the local level shortly.

