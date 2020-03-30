CARACAS, Mar 29 (.) – Venezuela’s communication minister said on Sunday that “complex days are coming” and reported that there was a new deceased, bringing the death of the coronavirus infection to three.

Jorge Rodríguez reported on Sunday that 10 new cases were added, with which there are already 129 infected in the South American nation, with almost two weeks in national quarantine.

“Let us continue to be careful, this is a battle that we are winning, but we cannot claim victory so soon … and the only way to face these complex days that come is to stay at home,” the minister said in a statement to the state television channel.

Of the 129 cases, 87 patients are under medical supervision and 39 patients have recovered, he added.

The official said the deceased was a taxi driver, 60, who entered a hospital a few days ago in “critical conditions.”

The national quarantine, which seeks to contain contagion by restricting mobilization, occurs amid the already precarious economic and social situation of the OPEC nation.

Doctors warn that most of the hospital centers designated by the government as referents to treat suspicious cases, are not in a position to care for patients due to failures of services, equipment and medicines.

(Report by Deisy Buitrago)