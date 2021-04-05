Completion of the renovation of the spectacular Roman field that will host the Ryder Cup 2023

The Marco Simone Golf & Country Club already offers golf fans the first view of the spectacular course that will host the Ryder Cup 2023 Come in Europe and United States after the complete reopening of the 18 holes, culminating more than 18 months of renovation work. Located at outskirts of rome, viewers will have unparalleled views of the action on the field, as well as distant views of the famous Eternal City, including spectacular panoramas of St. Peter’s Basilica and Marco Simone Castle.

The redesign of Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, led by European Golf Design in cooperation with Tom Fazio II, began in August 2018, with the last nine holes completed and reopened in October 2020, followed by the full 18 holes in early March.

In addition to extensive work on the golf course, the clubhouse and practice facilities are currently undergoing renovations ahead of hosting the Italian Open on September 2-5, three weeks before this year’s Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits (Kohler, Wisconsin). The club will host two more editions of the Italian Open in 2022 and 2023, before being in 2023 the third venue in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup after Valderrama (Cádiz, Spain), in 1997, and Le Golf National (Paris, France) in 2018.