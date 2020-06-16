Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Super Mario Bros. will have a line of LEGO figures with tons of products, many of which were announced this morning. If you are a hardened collector and you will be interested in having them all, we recommend that you save. We say this since the entire collection will be sold in exchange for more than $ 11,000 MXN.

What happens is that the LEGO site for Mexico has already published the prices of the Super Mario Bros products. There, the starter package is offered in exchange for $ 1199 MXN while there are expansion sets with prices ranging from $ 449 MXN to $ 1999 MXN. There is also an enhancer pack featuring power-ups, which are offered for $ 199 MXN.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon:

If you add the price of all these products you will see that you will have to pay $ 11,424 MXN for the complete collection. That is, it will be more expensive than buying a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Super Mario Odyssey.

We remind you that the LEGO sets of Super Mario Bros. will go on sale on August 1.

And you, are you willing to pay this amount for the entire LEGO Super Mario Bros. collection? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to LEGO.