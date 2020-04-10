Clarissa Molina it is quarantined by the coronavirus pandemic as well as millions of people worldwide. The Univision presenter makes appearances on “The fat and the skinny”And keeps all of her Instagram fans entertained with her posts.

To pass the time, Molina shares images from her apartment in Miami. In a recent photo, he was seen modeling a completely white outfit.

“Model mode at home. All in white ”, wrote the famous.

Due to restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, authorities recommend staying home, and that is precisely what Molina does.

We recommend you

.