To kick off the week with great music and something incredible to watch, The National has just released the movie of one of the most iconic concerts of their career. The concert is named Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson and is one never seen before by fans of the band.

The concert was filmed in July 2017 as they celebrated the release of their album Sleep Well Beast, and features a handful of guest musicians including Mouse on Mars, Buke and Gase, and So Percussion.

The concert was released as part of the weekly live stream archive series called ‘An Exciting Communal Event’ that The National announced in early April.. This series was launched with the purpose of raising funds to help their touring companions to overcome these difficult days.

The videos are uploaded to his YouTube channel every Monday at 4:00 p.m. Mexico City time. Whether it’s music festival sets or vintage clips, whatever may be of interest to your millions of fans around the world. This time it turned out to be a complete concert never seen before.

The National ‘Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson’ was filmed during a special performance at New York’s Basilica Hudson. The show was presented as “an intimate and unique launch party” with mapping of live video projection by artist Casey Reas. Sure enough, you can see all that watered magic in the concert movie.

The National’s performance in the film is quite moving, even by its own standards. With added percussion support and new vocalists playing, the track list feels particularly mystical. Of course, it helps that the camera work is excellent, repeatedly achieving very high quality angles. You have to see it:

