Chronicle: Completely naked and with stockings beaten down the street. This man had a screw loose and went out into the street to fight … completely naked! Of course, he left his stockings on so as not to get cold.

It can happen to all of us that we have a nervous breakdown, anxiety, what do I know, and a screw come loose.

But, by God, if it ever happens to me and they see me on the street like this, throw me a blanket and send me to a nursing home.

It is not known where he came from or when he lost his clothes. All that is known is that this bearded man, who could be Hispanic, appeared out of nowhere on Monday, but I don’t know, completely naked except for his white stockings. Do you see that people have hobbies even when they lose their temper?

And I felt like anger. So, he got his taste out.

He ran across the road and took it with the blow of a fist with which he tried to stop it. Of course the thing was complicated because there was nowhere to grab it. He had no mask, or anything that could protect you from catching something.

But when he hit a passerby, it got ugly and he was tackled like a poor wretch. There it really didn’t matter that he was completely naked.

The video on the networks shows the guy crossing across East Fordham Road near Morris Avenue, in the Bronx, at 3:30 pm and attacking a man who did wear a mask.

The two of them beat down on the sidewalk in Fordham Heights until other people also get into the fray. You hear people yelling “No, no, no!” and others who encourage them to knock him out.

In a moment, our naked friend falls to the floor and three others continue hitting and kicking him. The witnesses are already desperate because he seems defeated and even someone seems to want to help him, but the guy gets up and chases his opponents!

The video ends with the poor guy walking down the street quite confused, it seems.

If you want to see the full video, which is unmissable, uncensored, watch out for the little ones in the house because it is more than explicit! You can do so by clicking on the photo below ⇓

Eventually someone called 911 and the stripper was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for evaluation. Obviously, something happened to this man and that’s the only thing that doesn’t seem laughable to me about this whole topic. What happened to make it so?

There’s nothing more to say, brother. It can happen to all of us that he gives us a crackpot, right? So much stress, so much protest, so much pandemic, how crazy! Of course, to get caught in this way they will have to stress me out a lot …

This has been my chronicle of today, thanks for reading, I hope that, at least, it has amused you a little. I wait for you in the morning, as always.