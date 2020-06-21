Champions League

Completely irresponsible! Champions match caused 41 deaths

Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz

May 25, 2020, 11:50 a.m.

That day there were a large number of infections with covid-19, due to the few security measures.

According to a report by the ‘Edge Health’, an institution that analyzes data from the British National Health Service (NHS), the day Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid faced each other for the Champions League, there were a large number of infections that culminated in the deaths of several people.

Taking into account that around 3,000 Spanish fans traveled to Anfield, the data showed that due to poor health security and minimal protection measures, in total 41 deaths were caused by the coronavirus. The report also indicates that the deaths occurred between 25 and 35 days after the game.

For this reason, Steve Rotheram, mayor of Liverpool, requested, on April 23, to open an investigation to clarify the reasons why that party was disputed, taking into account even that Spain was already preparing its State of Alarm announcement.

Furthermore, Rotheram himself assured that the increase in cases in the city could be due, in large part, to the dispute over that duel. Something that would be, in his words, « completely scandalous. »