The world is a horrible place and spoilers are part of the package. In a new act of vandalism, someone managed to filter out the new game modes, scenes and almost all the material contained in The Last of Us Part II. However, given the quality of the images that were developed, we could say that they are illegitimate, but this is not a fact either.

The filtration of The Last of Us 2 seems to have started in the GamingLeaksAndRumour subreddit, with multiple gifs and videos that included important sequences of the game’s plot and gameplay. Fortunately, the content was already removed. And while the origin of the revelation is completely unknown, according to GameRant there is speculation that it may have come from the dirty hands of an annoying Naughty Dog employee, because it appears to be a developer’s build.

About the leaked material of The Last of Us 2, we will only say that very soon we could be facing the darkest version of the franchise and that some rumors could have been finally confirmed.

The release of The Last of Us 2 was planned for May 29th, but thanks to the side effects caused by a certain Covid-19, it was delayed indefinitely.