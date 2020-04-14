Launched at the end of last year, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is, along with its little brother, the Samsung Galaxy A51 one of the firmer bets Samsung for mastering the difficult mid-range micro-universe throughout this 2020.

Since Samsung announced the disappearance of its well-known J-series last year, the company has focused its efforts on clarify your device catalog, now focused on three main series and some “extras”: the M series, aimed at a less demanding audience and consisting of mobiles between 150 and 250 euros; series A, which currently experiencing “xiaomization” with a dozen devices ranging from 150 to 450 euros; the S series, recently updated with “the crown jewels”, the Galaxy S20; and lastly his most premium segment taken over by the Samsung Galaxy Note, the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

With all this Samsung mobile carousel on the table, Where is the samsung galaxy a71 located within the Samsung catalog? Here there is two fundamental keys to consider. On the one hand, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is the natural evolution of the Samsung Galaxy A70, and on the other, it would be at the top of series A, being, in theory, Samsung’s most complete (and expensive) option without actually making the leap to the S series, more or less, between the Samsung Galaxy A80 and the Samsung Galaxy S10e. Having said that, we are going to analyze, point by point, how has that renovation been since the A70 and how the new A71 behavesDoes it deserve its place at the top of Samsung’s mid-range?

Samsung Galaxy A71: specs & specs datasheet

Samsung Galaxy A71

Specifications

Dimensions163.6 x 76 x 7.7 mm

Weight179 grams

6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, Full HD + resolution

Processor Snapdragon 730 Octa-Core (2.2GHz, 1.8GHz)

RAM6 GB

One UI 2.0 operating system on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Cameras: Quad 64MP main camera (F1.8) + 12MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.2) + 5MP (F2.4); 32 MP front camera (F2.2)

Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charge

Others Dual SIM, on-screen fingerprint sensor, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC

Release date February 3, 2020

Official price 469 euros

What has changed compared to the Samsung Galaxy A70?

Although between the Samsung Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy A71 there is no not 10 months apart, on paper there is a little jump in some specs worth commenting on. Regarding the need or not for the renewal of the “old” Galaxy A70, it should be borne in mind that, currently, the new model (the A71) is on Amazon for just 30 euros more than its predecessor. For this reason, it is not surprising that the A70 has disappeared from the official Samsung catalog, a purchase, that in full 2020 and with the A71 on the market, wouldn’t make much sense. We are facing a forced update, in what seems, above all, an attempt by Samsung to harmonize the front line of battle of your most popular mobiles.

On the jump in the specifications that we were commenting, roughly we emphasize above all the replacing the water drop notch for the now more common hole on screen (this time located in the center and not in a corner), a best processor (we went from a Snapdragon 675 to the Snapdragon 730, like that of the Xiaomi Mi 9T or the OPPO Reno 2), a tad plus of RAM and a generous advance in the field of cameras (We went from a triple camera to a quad camera, while the megapixels of the main camera grow from 32 to 64).

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A71 brings more a minor refresh of the A70’s hardware than a true evolutionary leap. Otherwise, elements such as the screen, the battery, the connectivity or even the dimensions have hardly experienced any change. And it is that, beyond the hole in the screen and the new camera module, it seems that we are simply facing a modernization of one of Samsung’s strongest midrange: a simple move to further establish Samsung’s position in that market segment, somehow homogenizing the design of its most expensive mobiles, all equipped with the new Infinity-O Display.

The best of the Samsung Galaxy A71

Design: premium style and comfort for not too much money

The Samsung Galaxy A71 maintains the design guidelines inaugurated by the Samsung Galaxy Note10 a few months before, from which it rescues a more striking front than usual with a panel with curved edges and the front camera located in the center, through the usual hole on screen. Of course, this is not an exclusive decision, since practically all Samsung launches located between the mid-high range and the high range of this 2020 opt for that solution, so the initial “wow effect” of the Galaxy A71 slightly diluted: You no longer have a spectacular mid-range with premium range solutions but one more Samsung device.

Even with everything, in its design we can find certain more premium touches, like a wide rectangular camera module that[ItremindsusgreatlyofthoserecentlypresentedintheentireseriesoftheSamsungGalaxyS20butthatnevertheless[nosrecuerdasobremaneraalospresentadoshacepocoentodalaseriedelosSamsungGalaxyS20peroquesinembargothey are not completely defined since Samsung ends the task with a flimsy-looking and tactile plastic back (easily scratched), yes, very atractive thanks to the effect that light causes when it hits it. An effect that comes from the glossy finish that Samsung offers up to 4 different colors: black, turquoise blue, rose gold and white, the latter, the model analyzed here.

Leaving aside the feelings found with that “plastic” rear, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has certain premium style for which, fortunately, not too high a price is paid (remember that the terminal is around 400 euros). Add also, which incorporates a 3.5mm headphone port and USB-C on the bottom and metal buttons on the side, all in keeping with the elegant lines of a more typical high-end design than from a mobile located in the middle zone.

Otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a just perfect size. It is a mobile that enters by sight and surprises for good thanks to its reduced thickness of just 7.7 millimeters. At older, thanks to its curved edges and its light weight (179 grams) and is well distributed, the terminal creates a “sharp” effect by holding it in the hand, creating a kind of illusion in the touch that we are dealing with. a truly fine mobile. In addition, for the size it has (16.4 centimeters high and 7.6 centimeters wide), the panel occupies about 88% of the front: in short, it is a large, comfortable and “with pantallote” mobile.

A screen that dazzles

The Samsung Galaxy A71 mounts a 6.7 inch screen, with a Full HD + resolution and equips Samsung’s classic SuperAMOLED technology. It is a huge panel that, as we have pointed out before, occupies about 88% of the front. In my case, used to the 5.6-inch OLED panel and the frames of my Pixel 3a, the effect that this Galaxy A71 created on me was so great that sometimes it gave me the feeling that it was carrying a smart screen with me instead of from a smartphone. Take it out of your pocket to consult Google Maps in the middle of the street it’s a joy. Take it out of your pocket to see “a capitulillo” on the bus it’s a joy. It has no more. If you come from a small or medium mobile or from panels of 2 or even 3 years ago, the Samsung Galaxy A71 may provide one of the biggest jumps that can be given for its price.

In case you have doubts, the hole in the screen (something new for me) is barely noticeable. The one placed in the center is a precise solution, since gives symmetry to the panel and therefore, ends up going more unnoticed.

Samsung has done a tremendous job with the Galaxy A71 panel, which is no surprise.

The only catch that we can put on the screen is that we already knew her. I mean, it’s exactly the same panel that mounted its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A70, now updated with the famous hole in the screen. It is true that the price has hardly changed, but, perhaps, given the psychological barrier of 400 euros, we expected something more from Samsung.

Battery suitable for demanding users

In a nutshell: it’s beastly. I am not short if I say that it is most likely one of the determining factors to choose your purchase. The Samsung Galaxy A71 incorporates a 4,500 mAh battery, enough to power its gigantic screen for a very full day and more. On not too busy days, the mobile phone does not ask for a charger until after 48 hours, an autonomy that clearly stands out above the average.

The battery capacity, which is the same as that of its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy A70, It will allow you to stretch the autonomy of the mobile until beyond 7 hours of screen. On the other hand, it incorporates a 25W fast charge, which replaces the entire battery in a time the sea of ​​competent: more or less in an hour, or an hour and a half at most. Yes, does not incorporate wireless charging much less something like the well-known reversible charging from Samsung, extras that, at least in the case of wireless charging it would have been nice to see in the Samsung mid-range.

The not so good thing about the Samsung Galaxy A71

Fingerprint sensor not recommended for the impatient

The Samsung Galaxy A71 incorporates a optical type fingerprint sensor located at the bottom of your screen. For me it was a new experience, but it was not at all as satisfying as I imagined it would be. Although it stays very close, the reader not as fast as a conventional fingerprint reader (For what it’s worth, my references are an iPhone 8, a Pixel 3a and an iPhone SE), lacking a bit more fluidity.

In any case, it is not to put your hands on your head either, since the unlock by fingerprint can be complemented (and very well) with the facial recognition that also incorporates the Galaxy A71.

Bittersweet sensations with Samsung One UI

Although the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes to the market with Android 10 and Samsung UI 2.0, the most pointer in terms of software, the result can be bittersweet for some users, who may find a pending better system optimization.

It is not a serious problem, of course, since the mobile is quite fluid (for something incorporates the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and 6GB of RAM), but it is true that the user with an attentive eye will be able to detect a very small lag that arises when interacting with according to which functionalities of the device. The same happens with the appearance of some jerks, not too common, but that together with the aforementioned lag and the shyness of the fingerprint sensor on the screen slightly blur the user experience.

Otherwise, overall performance is what is expected in a mobile of this type. It is not a terminal that overheats, the work with several applications is outstanding, it can without problems with the most demanding games, but … Oh, that optimization.

In that sense, One UI 2.0, even with its demands, provides features that I, as a neophyte of Samsung I have thanked. For example, the navigation with gestures, the multi-window, the configuration of quick functions, either on the side of the screen, or by configuring the main physical button … The truth is that with the Samsung Galaxy A71 I have had a pleasant surprise: Samsung has made a very good job with its mobile ecosystem. At the design level, you may like it more or less, but there is no doubt that One UI 2.0 is thought to the millimeter to offer the maximum possible functionality for the user, always respecting the bases established by Android 10.

This is the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy A71

Are the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy A71 the best of the device? It depends, they certainly are one of its strengths, but they are in the middle that will make it difficult for those users with high photographic aspirations. If you think you will have the same camera as the new S20 for half the price, you are very wrong. What the quad camera of the Samsung Galaxy A71 does provide is great versatility. Its cameras are designed to play, to experiment and ultimately, to get the best possible photography (but not perfect) in as many situations as possible. Could it be true that “whoever embraces too little grasps”?.

In the camera module (which by the way, hardly protrudes from the body of the device) we find a quad camera composed of a main camera 64 megapixel and F1.8 aperture, complemented by a second chamber depth 5 megapixel and F2.2, which are joined by a ultra-wide angle camera 12 megapixel and F2.2 aperture and one last macro camera 5-megapixel and F2.4 aperture. A curious combination that, even giving up the telephoto lens, allows high quality shots, especially outdoors and in good light, with sharper than average results.

Still, keep in mind that your camera is not aimed at an excessively demanding or even professional user (for this is the entire S20 series), but rather at a off-road user who does not want to close to anything in the field of mobile photography. In that sense, the behavior of the wide-angle lens and the macro lens are especially gratifying, both with very good results and with great potential for different situations. In the specific case of the wide-angle camera, the level of detail it achieves in its shots is especially noticeable. Here we also open the melon of whether it would have been better to opt for a telephoto lens instead of the macro lens, which one uses on very rare occasions, but anyway, You can not have it all. In the end, Samsung highlights and sells (very aptly, in my opinion) macro and wide-angle cameras as a differentiating factor of the device, so the non-inclusion of the telephoto lens surprises but fits inside a mobile phone designed for portraits, landscape shots and ultimately, creative and quality photography.

Below these lines you can see a comparison between a photo taken with the Samsung Galaxy A71 (left) and another with the Google Pixel 3a, my usual device (right). Below you will find one Gallery with a few more pictures. In general, the shots face us with a camera luminous and that achieves results with a high contrast and a little more vivid than normal colors.

How about your portrait mode?

Entering the portrait mode of the Samsung Galaxy A71I personally have not noticed many differences with that of my usual device, the Pixel 3a. Which is good news because we all know how Google takes care of the photographic section of their mobile phones. Yes it is true that on some occasion I have come across not too natural shots (with highly saturated colors or very forced blur) but that’s more a matter of taste than a realistic flaw. In general, the bokeh lives up to what is expected, being not only correct, but also, precise.

On the contrary, when we apply the portrait mode to your front camera, the results are remarkably lower: quite unnatural blurs and the occasional scare from time to time. Outside of this portrait mode, the front camera 32 megapixels It is also at the level of what we could expect from a brand like Samsung: very sharp images, vivid colors and the usual quality decrease in night shots, yes, solved with a more than worthy result with a night mode at the height of the circumstances.

Night photography and video recording

And since the subject of night photography comes up, where I have had the most problems is just in that part of the photographic plane. Not that the Galaxy A71 falters more than normal, but neither does it deliver a match-up result of a mobile with an official price of around 500 euros. The funny thing is that depending on what you take, they are not entirely bad, but as soon as they come into play artificial lights (like those of a lamppost for example), the camera begins to show signs of weakness. As I said before, we can apply a night mode in any of their cameras to get a little makeup on the result. And yes, it is true that things improve a lot, but it is not a particularly fine result either, especially since the sharpness and focus suffer, and a lot.

According to the Video recordingSamsung has two very good sales pitches: the high level of detail they achieve their lenses and the electronic stabilization (The latter, as long as you record in 1080p, since 4K has to do without stabilization). In addition, in the case of the Samsung Galaxy A71, in addition to FullHD recording at 30 and 60 frames per second and 4K recording at 30 frames per second, the possibility of doing Slow motion videos in FullHD at 960 frames per second, a feature that its little brother, the Galaxy A51, does not incorporate.

Samsung Galaxy A71: conclusions and opinion

The Samsung Galaxy A71 goes on the market with the difficult task of planting the flag in the mid-range field, a segment that has suffered (and a lot) the ups and downs of recent years, driven by the new wave of Chinese manufacturers and the strong price increase on the front line of battle. In this context, it is tremendously difficult to cast a mobile that maintains the balance between price and specifications.

Perhaps that is why Samsung has tried, as well as it could, to bring a bit of both worlds to the device, providing some of the indisputable pillars of the brand (outstanding performance, high-quality panel or premium design) but subtracting, inexplicably, in more crucial aspects. And all this, trying to offer a competitive price and, in theory, reasonable.

It is difficult to know what part of Samsung you are really paying in the Galaxy A71 puzzle

As if that were not enough, the Galaxy A71 serves as a link and lighthouse for the present generation of Samsung’s A series: on the one hand it should be the reference for the mid-range and on the other it cannot eat toast to an S10e that can already be found for 500 euros. For all this, its price, in a particularly sensitive fork, makes us increase the magnifying glass on its weak points, and that is, without being a bad mobile, those 469 euros can end up knowing little by little.

We recommend you | Samsung Galaxy A51, analysis: the new mid-range of the Korean firm has a pending issue)

Samsung Galaxy A71 price and where to buy it

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a official launch price of 469 euros and can be acquired through the brand’s own website. However, at the moment Samsung is offering it, also from its website for a limited price of 399 euros. In any case, it is very possible that the price drop will remain on Amazon, where it can also be found for those same 399 euros with occasional discounts up to 389 or even 379 euros.

If the price is too much for you, you can always try its next lower version, the Samsung Galaxyb A51, which cut 100 euros, mainly on camera and on drums.

Samsung Galaxy A71, Andro4all opinion and note

Should i buy the Samsung Galaxy A71?

In favor

High-end design with just a single “but”

A highly versatile camera with which you will not get bored

Much better than average battery performance

Your screen is a “hoot”

Against

Better optimization would be appreciated

The plastic back does not match its price

On-screen fingerprint sensor is not as accurate and fast as we would like

When the sun goes down, don’t ask the camera for miracles

Conclusions

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is a more than adequate mid-range, with aspirations of “something more”, although with a performance and a camera that perhaps makes you consider paying “something less”.

Punctuation

8.1 Samsung Galaxy A71

A mid-range difficult to locate but that ends up convincing, despite its price

