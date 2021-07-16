Complete poster of the evening with Carmona and Alonso in Madrid

This Sunday, July 18, at the Movistar Academy Magariños pavilion in Madrid, at 6:00 p.m., there will be an evening with seven amateur fights between the different schools The Boxer Club. Starting at 8:00 p.m., professional boxers return to the ring after a period of inactivity and will thus start the 2021 season.

The four professional matches that will be played will be the following:

* Superlight Weight-6 × 3

Jonathan Alonso (19-1, 7 KO) vs. David Bency (14-22-1, 4 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Flyweight-6 × 3

Samuel Carmona (4-0, 3 KO) vs. Joel Sánchez (5-21-1, 2 KO) (Nicaragua)

* Bantamweight-4 × 3

Jonathan Santana (8-3, 1 KO) vs. Stefan Nicolae (3-24-1, 1 KO) (Romania)

* Featherweight-4 × 2

Jennifer Miranda (4-0, 0 KO) vs. Kalina Nikolova (0-1) (Bulgaria)