Nia sings “Latina Woman” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Nia sings Thalía’s “Latina Woman” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’, a new challenge to achieve a great performance with dance.

Contestants of ‘OT 2020’ sing “No controls” at Gala 8

Contestants performed for this Gala 8, dedicated to women, the song “No controls” by the group Olé olé.

Gèrard and Hugo are the nominees at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Gèrard and Hugo are the nominees in this eighth gala, for their performances of “Brown Eyed Lover” and “It is over”, respectively.

Anaju and Samantha sing “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Anaju and Samantha sing “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, in a performance they had to adapt at the last minute due to Samantha’s knee injury.

Bruno sings “The Violet Door” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Bruno performs the song “La Puerta de Violeta” by Rozalén at Gala 8, in this Gala dedicated to women.

Eva sings “Bad guy” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Eva for Gala 8 performed “Bad guy”, the worldwide hit song by young singer Billie Eilish.

Flavio sings “Man, I feel like a woman” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

For the eighth Gala, Flavio performed the classic Shania Twain song, “Man, I feel like a woman” alone.

Gèrard sings “Brown Eyed Lover” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Gèrard chose to defend his nomination at Gala 8 the song “Brown Eyed Lover” by Allen Stone, without a favorable result since he is again nominated.

Hugo performs “It is over” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Hugo sings at Gala 8 the mythical song by María Jiménez “It’s over” and ends up being one of the two nominated for Gala 9.

Jesus is expelled from Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Jesús Rendón was voted by the public as the one expelled from Gala 8 in front of Gèrard after his interpretation of “El alma al aire”.

Jesus performs “El alma al aire” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Jesús chose the song “El alma al aire” by Alejandro Sanz to defend himself against expulsion at Gala 8, although he eventually left the Academy.

Maialen sings “Just a girl” at Gala 8 of ‘OT 2020’

Maialen performs the song “Just a Girl” by No Doubt, which helped her to be chosen as favorite although she gave her privilege to Bruno.

12/12 SLIDES

Last March, the contestants of ‘OT 2020’ received the worst news. RTVE and Gestmusic decided to suspend the emission and production of the space due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus. Now, two months later, the most famous Academy of the small screen has reopened its doors to resume the competition at exactly the same point where it was left. In this way, this Wednesday, May 13, the contestants who still remain in the competition re-entered the study center and the format was reactivated again. Thus, Noemí Galera and Manu Guix have made this same Thursday the 14th the distribution of themes that all the triumphs They will have to perform at Gala 10 that La 1 will broadcast on Wednesday, May 18 in prime time and in which Hugo and Gèrard will play the permanence in the talent show.

© Provided by Formula TV

Contestants ‘OT 2020’

The cast occurred after the contestants reunited with Iván Labanda, an emotional moment in which we were able to see to all the triumphs disguised and ready to surprise their acting teacher for his birthday. Minutes after this nice surprise, the distribution of topics has started in which, as Noemí Galera has explained, the requests that the contestants have made in recent weeks have been taken into account, so that as far as possible everyone could sing songs they like. In parallel, the director of the Academy has explained that on Wednesday we will see Anne performing her single ‘Salté’, which will be accompanied by Gèrarde on stage.

List of songs to be performed

· Group theme: ‘Sonrisa’, by Ana Torroja

· Gèrard: ‘PillowTalk’, by Zayn

Hugo: ‘Mmm Yeah’, by Austin Mahone

· Flavio: ‘Human’, by Rag’n’Bone Man

Anaju: Rihanna’s ‘Man Down’

· Eva B: ‘Part Time Lover’, by Stevie Wonder

· Nia Correia: ‘Quimbara’, by Celia Cruz and Jennifer Lopez

· Samantha: ‘Broken dreams’, from La Quinta Estación

· Maialen: Morgan’s ‘Iron Sergeant’

· Bruno: ‘You are not going to like it’, from A las Nueve

© Provided by Formula TV

Surprise from the triumphs to Iván Labanda

An emotional reunion

This first distribution of themes in the new stage facing the contest It has taken place after the emotional reunion that the triumphs starred a day before. Samantha was the first to return to the Academy and she did so visibly excited, unable to hold back tears for a single minute. But it was not the only one and that is that as all the contestants were reuniting; hugs, kisses and tears were very present, although yes, we also experienced colder and different moments like Eva and Hugo, who did not profess too much affection in their reunion. The one that did It was Noemí Galera, who despite not being able to approach the contestants, did transmit his love and that of the rest of the team and he reminded them of all the precautionary measures they should take to avoid risks in their classes with the professors of the Academy.