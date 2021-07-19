Complete list of honors from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis.

Since its projection for the press, last Tuesday the 13th, the film ‘Titane’ instantly became the film-scandal of the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. With her story of a serial killer accustomed to four-wheel fetishism, the French director Julia Ducournau (author of ‘Crudo’) proposed a twinning between a wild imaginary – there is the intercourse between the murderer and a tuned car, or some murders evoking the most amoral Tarantino – and a provocative subversion of traditional (sexual) gender archetypes. Now, with the Palme d’Or in her hand, the brave Ducournau is validated, by the jury chaired by Spike Lee, her transgressive demolition, with blood and motor oil, of gender binarism: her psychopathic antiheroine does not discriminate between men and women. women at the time of committing her crimes, and when she embarks on the path of her salvation she does so, disguised as a man, in the arms of a vigorous foster father. ‘Titane’ not only knows how to capture the welcome airs of sexual-identity revolt that plague our present, but it also effectively capitalizes on the murky and morbid imaginary of David Cronenberg and JG Ballard, which crystallized in that masterpiece entitled ‘Crash’. Maybe ‘Titane’ was not the most lucid and brilliant film in the Official Selection at Cannes, but no one can blame Spike Lee for not having awarded a work with impetus, style and political vocation.

Beyond its provocative commitment to the bloody cinema of Ducournau, the jury chaired by Lee knew how to celebrate several of the most outstanding films in the program. The award for Best Direction went to the French Leos Carax, who in ‘Annette’ builds an indomitable rock opera that meditates, with a tragic feeling and a splendid Adam Driver, on the dehumanization of the world at the hands of narcissism and commercialism. For its part, the Grand Jury Prize was shared by the stimulating ‘Compartment Nº6’ by Finn Juho Kuosmanen – a kind of contemplative romantic comedy starring two characters in search of their destiny – and by the minor ‘A Hero’, in the that the Iranian Asghar Farhadi, double winner of the Hollywood Oscar, dissects with a firm hand, and a certain excess of cruelty towards his characters, the rise and fall of a good man faced with the opportunism and lack of honesty of those around him.

Then the Jury Prize went to two great filmmakers: the Israeli Nadav Lapid, who in ‘Ahed’s Knee’ dissects with fury and plastic vigor the wave of militaristic authoritarianism in which his nation is plunged, and the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul , which in ‘Memoria’ transfers his conceptual and sensorial proposal to Colombian lands, accompanied by a very inspired Tilda Swinton. The award for Best Screenplay was also successful for the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who in ‘Drive My Car’ masterfully adapts the homonymous story by Haruki Murakami, confronting cinematographic and theatrical forms, and adopting the imaginary of Anton Chekhov as a dazzling backdrop. background.

Finally, the acting awards went to two young performers capable of throwing their films behind their backs. In the men’s section, the American Caleb Landry Jones (‘Antiviral’, ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’) triumphed, who in ‘Nitram’, by Australian Justin Kurzel, embodies a young sociopath lost between marginality and the incomprehension of his mother . For her part, the award for Best Actress went to the Norwegian Renate Reinsve, who in the romantic and very bittersweet ‘The Worst Person in the World’, by Joaquim Trier, gives life to a young woman who makes nonconformity the reason for being of its existential emptiness and its everyday nothingness.

Here is the complete list of honors:

Official Section

Palme d’Or for Best Film: ‘Titane’, by Julia Ducournau

Grand Jury Prize ex aequo: ‘A Hero’, by Asghar Farhadi

Grand Jury Prize ex aequo: ‘Hytti Nro 66 (Compartment No 6)’, by Juho Kuosmanen

International Jury Prize ex aequo: ‘Memory’, by Apichatpong Weerasethakul

International Jury Prize ex aequo: ‘Ahed’s Knee’, by Navad Lapid

Best Direction: Leos Carax, by ‘Annette’

Best Actor: Caleb Landry Jones for ‘Nitram’

Best actress: Renate Reinsve for ‘The Worst Person in the Wordl’

Best screenplay: ‘Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe for’ Drive My Car ‘

FIPRESCI Award: ‘Drive My Car’, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Un Certain Regard

Best film: ‘Unclenching the Fists’, by Kira Kovalenko

Jury Prize: ‘Great Freedom’, by Sebastian Meise

Special Mention of the Jury: ‘Noche de fuego’, by Tatiana Huezo

Jury Special Mention Courage Award: ‘La civil’, by Teodora Mihai

Special Mention of the Jury Prize for originality: ‘Lamb’, by Vladimir Jóhannsson

Best Cast: ‘Good Mother’, by Hafsia Herzi

FIPRESCI Un Certain Regard: ‘Un Monde’, by Laura Wandel

Others awards

Golden Chamber for Best First Feature: ‘Munira’, by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Palme d’Or Best Short Film: ‘All The Crows In The World’, by Yi Tang

Short Film Jury Prize: ‘Céu de Agosto’, by Jasmin Tenucci

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io