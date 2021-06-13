complete list and what is each one for

In this guide we will discover both the generic and specific secret codes of each manufacturer of mobile terminals.

Android is an open operating system that allows us perform certain actions that we cannot carry out with other more closed systems such as iOS. Among them, for example, we can install applications from other alternative stores to the Google Play Store like F-Droid, a repository of free applications.

But not only that, because Google’s mobile operating system also has a number of hidden features and one of the most prominent is the use of custom dial codes, thanks to which we can access several hidden apps and settings.

Some of these codes are universal, which means that they are compatible with Android terminals of any range and any brandwhile others are specific to a particular manufacturer and will only work with smartphones of that brand.

Next, we will detail the most prominent hidden codes that we have found for Android mobiles, both generic and manufacturer-specific.

Encourage you to try some of them and so on discover some of the secret functionalities that hides your smartphone.

Generic secret codes

How to activate the developer options in Android, and what advantages does it have

First of all, we detail all the secret codes for Android that are valid for any device with the Google operating system.

* # 06

It shows us all the numbers of the IMEI code of our terminal.

* # 07

This code shows us the value of the Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) Of the device.

## 225 ##

With this code we can see the calendar storage information.

## 426 ##

This dial code presents us with the diagnostic page of Firebase Cloud Messaging (FCM), which offers us information related to Google Play Services.

## 759 ##

By pressing this code we have access to the RLZ debug interface with the unique ID of the terminal. From this interface we can also enable or disable OEM mode.

## 4636 ##

Through this code we can see all the information related to the phone, the battery and some network statistics.

Brand specific secret codes

Second, we go on to list all manufacturer-specific secret codes of mobile terminals.

Asus

* # 07 #: this code shows us regulatory labels..12345 +: entering this code in the calculator that is installed by default we open the Engineering mode or engineering mode.

Motorola

## 2486 ##: as in the previous case, this code opens the Engineering mode, although this time we will have to access through the section BP Tools in fastboot mode, at least once, before we can test it. * # 07 #: with this code we can see the regulatory information of the terminal.

Nokia

## 372733 ##: this code opens Nokia mobile service mode, also called the FQC menu.

OnePlus

1 + =: entering this code in the calculator that comes standard with Oxygen OS shows us the company’s motto, Never Settle, in said app.

* # 66 #: this code shows us the IMEI and MEID in an encrypted format.

* # 888 #: with this code we can see the motherboard version of the terminal.

* # 1234 #: thanks to this code we can check the software version of our smartphone.

## 2947322243 ##: this code should be used with caution because clear the device’s internal memory.

realme

* # 800 #: this code opens the factory mode menu, from which we can see the phone information and report operating system failures.

* # 888 #: this code shows us the motherboard version of the terminal.

* # 6776 #: with this code we can see software version, model number and other details of our smartphone.

Samsung

# 0 #: this code opens the hardware diagnostic menu of our device.

* # 011 #: this code shows us network connection information and the service cell. * # 0228 #: thanks to this code we will be able to check the health of the battery.

* # 0283 #: this code opens the configuration of the packet loopback.

* # 0808 #: this code shows us USB port settings of our Samsung mobile.

* # 1234 #: thanks to this code we can see the software version and other details such as the model number of our terminal.

* # 2663 #: this code shows us the advanced firmware menu.

* # 7353 #: with this code we can access the quick test menu. * # 9090 #: this code shows us advanced debugging tools.

* # 9900 #: this code opens the system dump mode.

* # 2683662 #: this code shows us the advanced service mode.

* # 34971539 #: with this code we can access advanced camera firmware information.

Sony

## 73788423 ##: this code shows us the services menu. * # 07 #: with this code we can see the details of the certifications from the terminal.

Xiaomi

All Netflix secret codes and how to use them to find “almost” hidden content ## 64663 ##: this code shows us the hardware diagnostic menu.

Related topics: Android

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow