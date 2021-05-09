complete guide with all its functions

Telegram voice chats are a great alternative to Clubhouse. This is all you need to know about them.

In this guide we are going to explain everything you need to know about Telegram voice chats, one of the best alternatives to Clubhouse on Android that you can find. We anticipate that it is one of the most interesting functions of the messaging platform, as it allows you chat with channel members using very advanced functions.

After explaining how Twitter Spaces works, the audio rooms launched by Twitter, in this guide we will know all the information about the Telegram alternative, called voice chats. First of all we will see what exactly they are, to explain to you how you can create a voice chat and all the functions that you can use when chatting.

What is a voice chat on Telegram

Telegram voice chats are virtual spaces in which channel members can chat via audio only, no image. They are not exactly audio calls, as they include some more advanced functions that are not present in this tool. For example, you can take a turn to speak or listen only to the conversation without participating as a speaker.

In addition, you should know that Telegram voice chats have space for “a few thousand participants”, according to Telegram, so you will not have to select only some members of the channel. By the way, it is also important to know that only administrators have the power to initiate a voice chat, and that both the administrator and the members can move freely through the app even if they have joined the session.

Telegram voice chats are also different from audio calls in terms of flexibility, since they are always active and those members who are available at any time can join. In addition, the administrator can also invite other Telegram users via invitation links.

You can give multiple uses to these voice chats, from a channel to communicate with your family to a live radio to communicate with your followers, going through a space for debate on any topic with other users.

How to create a voice chat on Telegram

Once the main data of Telegram voice chats is known, it is time to find out how you can create them. We remember that first you have to create a Telegram channel and be the administrator of the same to be able to initiate the voice chats with all the participants there.

When you already meet these requirements, follow these steps:

Open the Telegram app and enter the channel in which you want to create a voice chat.Click on the name channel at the top of the screen. three dot button in the upper right corner. “Start voice chat” in the options menu that appears, select if you want to start the voice chat with your username or on behalf of the channelClick on “Start voice chat” and you will have already created the room where you can talk to other users.

Once inside the audio chat, you will have to tap on the microphone button to be able to talk. In addition, you will have access to very useful functions that we will explain in later lines.

Regarding the channel members, they will be able to see at the top of the chat a bar that will warn you that there is an active voice chat and invite them to join. By doing so, they will be able to see a list with all the users who are participating, in addition to knowing who is speaking at all times and if it is at a higher or lower volume.

To speak, other users will have to tap on the microphone button to activate it or hold it down. They will be able to leave Telegram without problems and navigate through other apps while they continue to participate in the video chat, because a widget will appear on Android with the main control buttons: microphone, speaker and exit. To do this, they have to click on the screen overlay button, represented by a square and a dot above “Share invitation link”.

You can also create a voice chat from the desktop version of Telegram. In this case, you just have to enter the channel and click on the characteristic button for voice chats, located in the upper right corner. Select which profile you want to enter with and you will directly enter the room with the microphone enabled, so be careful what you say thinking that no one is listening to you yet.

As in Android, by participating in a voice chat in the Telegram version on computers you can use other programs while chatting. When a member of the channel enters the chat, they will also see at the top that there is an active audio room, and they can quickly join to be part of it.

On both Android and PC, to exit the audio chat you must click on the button “Leave”. In that case, the room will continue to be active, only without your presence. If you want to close the audio chat completely, you must also check the box “End voice chat”.

Advanced features of Telegram voice chats

When you have already created the Telegram voice chat or have joined as a participant, it is time to use the functions that Telegram makes available to you. Let’s find out which ones with and how you can use them.

Edit voice chat title

The first thing you can do when creating a Telegram voice chat is to change its title, a function of interest for inform participants of the topic which is being talked about. To do so, you just have to click on the three-dot button to the right of “Voice chat” and tap on “Edit voice chat title”. Write the new name and click on “Save” to complete the procedure.

Share voice chat invitation link

Another of the main functions of these voice chats is to share the invitation link to encourage other users to participate. It’s very simple, because you just have to click on “Share invitation link”, select if you want to invite new participants as speakers or only listeners, and choose those who will be able to join.

In addition to manually selecting guests, you can copy speaker or listener link with the button that appears at the bottom and share it through other platforms, such as WhatsApp, Twitter or Instagram.

Raise your hand to speak

One of the best functions for the administrator of a voice chat is the one that allows you to put order by choosing who speaks at any time. For this, the users themselves can ask your turn by raising your hand virtually, as there is a button called “Raise your hand” that they have to press to intervene. The administrator receives this request and decides whether or not to allow him to speak.

We have already seen that Telegram voice chats can have thousands of participants, so it is best to help order using this useful tool.

Voice chat recording

The conversations developed in these voice chats can be very interesting, so you may want to give them a second listen in case you have missed any details. Or perhaps a member of the channel has missed the live chat and would like to be able to hear it. In both cases you can use the voice chat recording to listen to later.

That’s right, Telegram offers the ability to fully record these audio rooms to revisit them later. When you are in voice chat, click on the three-dot button on the right side and select “Start recording”. Easy and fast, this is how it is to store the content of a Telegram audio room with this tool. The recording will be saved in Saved messages, and from there you can share it through other chats.

Schedule voice chats

One of the most innovative features of Telegram voice chats is their scheduling. That’s right, in mid-April the company announced that voice chat programming was coming to the platform, and that’s it available to all users. In this way, channel administrators can make an appointment for all members, which will see a notice at the top of the chat.

Scheduling voice chats in Telegram is very simple, follow these steps:

Open the Telegram app and enter the channel in which you want to create a voice chat.Click on the name channel at the top of the screen. three dot button in the upper right corner. “Start voice chat” in the options menu that appears, select if you want to start the voice chat with your username or on behalf of the channelClick on “Schedule voice chat”.Select the day and time in which you will schedule the next voice chat of the channel, subscribers will be notified of this news.

Push to talk shortcuts

Finally, the function that we want to recommend to you for Telegram voice chats is only available for the desktop version and in the native app for macOS. This allows you to create shortcuts with any key on the keyboard so that pressing it activates the voice chat microphone Telegram, even if it is not on the screen.

In this way, you save yourself having to always return to the Telegram screen to activate and deactivate the microphone. To create this shortcut, when you are inside the chat, click on the button “Settings”. Then check the box “Push to talk shortcut” and click on “Edit keyboard shortcut” to select the key that will function as a shortcut. Also, you can set the delay time when releasing the key.

Telegram voice chats are not only characterized by being a chat space among thousands of users on Telegram, but also for being a tool simple to use as well as complete. We have verified this throughout this guide, which undoubtedly leaves us wanting to get the most out of this function.

