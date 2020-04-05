Xiaomi has been one of the big names in the mobile phone market in recent years. The Chinese company landed hard thanks to terminals with good specifications and an even better price. Its success has threatened the reign of giants like Samsung, They already see Xiaomi as direct competition in countries like India, key in the technology sector.

Redmi, Mi, Pocophone … Xiaomi’s catalog of mobiles is immense and this, in addition to being an advantage, can be a drawback that confuses you by not knowing which terminals the Chinese manufacturer specifically sells. In this buying guide, We collect all Xiaomi phones and we recommend the best that you can buy in 2020.

All phones for sale from Xiaomi

Unlike companies like Samsung, which presents all their mobiles under the same catalog divided into families, Xiaomi launches its terminals divided into different brands. Below, we list all Xiaomi phones for sale in 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi phones

Xiaomi Mi phones

Phones of other Xiaomi brands

The best Xiaomi phones

After fully knowing the catalog that Xiaomi currently has for sale, it is time to delve a little deeper into it to discover which are the best terminals of the company. For it, we will not make price distinction, as we did when talking to you about the best cheap mobiles of 2020, but we will focus only on the specifications.

Processor, RAM, internal storage, cameras, battery … There are many factors that come into play when talking about the best Xiaomi phones, and we have all taken them into account when analyzing your catalog to carry out our screening.

If you are thinking of changing your mobile and you are clear that your next purchase will be a phone from this manufacturer, regardless of its price, you can consult our selection of best Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi increased its bet to launch good terminals at a low price in late 2019 with the Redmi Note 8T. Seeing the list of specifications of this terminal, you might think that its price is around 300 euros, but it is not. For this reason, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T is one of the best Xiaomi phones that you can buy right now.

Among its features we find a 6.3-inch LCD screen and Full HD + resolution, Snapdragon 665 processor, 3/4 GB RAM and MIUI 11 operating system on Android 9.[AswealreadytoldyouintheanalysisoftheRedmiNote8T+(https://andro4allcom/2019/12/redmi-note-8t-analisis-caracteristicas)thebrainoftheterminalallowscorrectoperationonaday-to-daybasisHassle-freetorunthemostpopularapps[ComoyatecontamosenelanálisisdelRedmiNote8T+(https://andro4allcom/2019/12/redmi-note-8t-analisis-caracteristicas)elcerebrodelterminalpermiteuncorrectofuncionamientoeneldíaadíasinproblemasparaejecutarlasappsmáspopulares

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, technical sheet

Specifications Redmi Note 8T

Dimensions 75.4mm x 161.2mm x 8.6mm

6.3-inch LCD screen, Full HD + resolution and 409 PPP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM3 / 4 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 9

Storage 32GB / 64GB / 128GB

Cameras Quad rear: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 13 MP front

Battery 4,000 mAh

Others 3.5mm Jack, FM Radio, NFC, Quick Charge, Rear Fingerprint Reader

Starting price179 euros

As for its photographic section, this Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T rises in level with respect to the previous model thanks to a Quad 48MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP rear camera, and a 13MP front camera. If we talk about its autonomy, we must mention a 4,000 mAh battery that more than complies to reach the end of the day alive, even with intensive use of the terminal.

Overall, this Redmi Note 8T is a great terminal for an average audience that doesn’t need a high-end to survive. In addition, its price can not be better, since it is currently available for about 175 euros. What more could you ask for for that money?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Points for and against

In favor

A great performance.

Its autonomy is great.

Very solvent cameras that surprise.

Against

Changes in design.

So many models can confuse the buyer.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi put all the meat on the grill with his Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the first phone to feature a 108 megapixel camera. With that level in the camera, it seems unthinkable that this terminal offers something even better, but the surprise comes when we discover its 5,260 mAh battery.

In addition to these height specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. As for its processor, it is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, accompanied by a 6 or 8GB RAM memory and an internal storage of 128 or 256 GB.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67 mm

208 grams

6.47-inch AMOLED display

Up to 600 nits of brightness

DCI-P3 Color Spectrum



Resolution Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels)

398 PPI

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G

RAM6 / 8 GB

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 9

Storage 128/256 GB

CamerasRear: 108 MPf / 1.7 main with 12 and 8 MP OIS + x2 “tele” with 3.7x optical zoom, 10x hybrid and 50x digital zoom + 20MP Ultra Wide + macro lens

Frontal: 32 MP

Battery 5.260 mAh

30W fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, TÜV Rheinland certified

It seems difficult to imagine a better return of the Mi Note saga than this Mi Note 10 that we already thoroughly analyzed in Andro4all. There we talked long and hard about their 5 rear cameras, which still need more work for it to work perfectly, and on its battery, able to last two days without charging.

In addition, among the strengths of this Xiaomi Mi Note 10 we find a quality design that helps this terminal to be one of those that cannot be missed among your purchase options. With a price of around 430 euros, this mobile is the best of Xiaomi currently.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Points for and against

In favor

A great battery.

A premium and curvy design.

A camera with many possibilities.

Against

A slow motion app at times

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

The Redmi K20 arrived in Europe under the name of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, with a spectacular design and Snapdragon 855 processor. If this powerful brain were not enough, the Mi 9T Pro also has a 6.39-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution.

6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage are also part of its interior. If we go to its photographic section, you should know that this Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has a triple rear camera 48, 13 and 8 megapixels, while its front camera, “pop-up” style, amounts to 20 MP.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Specifications

6.39-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution with a 19.5: 9 ratio



Pixel Density 403 PPP

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

RAM6 GB

Operating system MIUI 10 on Android 9 Pie

Storage 64/128 GB

CamerasTriple 48, 13 and 8 megapixel cameras | 20 megapixel “pop-up” front

4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charge

Others Under-screen fingerprint reader, NFC, 3.5mm jack and USB Type-C

Release date August 26

Starting price399 euros

Autonomy is not a problem in this Mi 9T Pro, since it has a 4,000 mAh battery and 27W fast charge. In addition, it should be noted that this terminal has fingerprint reader under the screen, that works acceptably, facial recognition and NFC technology.

All these specifications, plus those mentioned in the previous list, make the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in one of the best phones of the Chinese manufacturer. Its price is around 400 euros in its 64 GB version of internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Points for and against

In favor

A spectacular design that includes a pop-up camera.

Snapdragon 855 processor.

Against

Cameras with acceptable results, but can be improved.

Xiaomi Mi 9

Another mobile that can not miss in your lists of possible purchases is the Xiaomi Mi 9, with 12 GB of RAM -in its transparent version- and a camera that reaches up to 48 MP. As for its screen, it is a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution, with included drop-shaped notch to house the 20 MP front camera.

The processor of this Xiaomi Mi 9 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, while the operating system is Android 9 Pie under MIUI 10. As we have mentioned, the triple rear camera is one of its best features, with a 48 MP main sensor, 12 MP telephoto secondary sensor and third 16 MP wide-angle sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 9

Dimensions and weight: 155 x 75 x 7.6 mm

6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED display. It occupies 90.7% of the front. Gorilla Glass 6

Resolution Full HD + (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) 403 dpi, 19: 9 format

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (1 × 2.84 GHz Kryo 385 + 3 × 2.4 GHz Kryo 385 + 4 × 1.8 GHz Kryo 385) Adreno 640 GPU

RAM6 or 8 GB LPDDR4x (12 GB in the Battle Angel version)

Operating system Android 9.0 Pie under MIUI 10

Storage 64, 128 or 256 GB

CamerasRear Triple: 48 MP primary sensor with f / 1.75 aperture, 12 MP f / 2.2 telephoto secondary sensor with up to 2x optical zoom, and third 16 MP f / 2.2 wide-angle 117 FOV sensor. Artificial Intelligence with scene recognition and image optimization, macro mode with distance up to 4 cm. Frontal 20 MP with AI

Battery 3,300 mAh with fast charge and wireless charging

Others Optical fingerprint reader under the screen, sapphire glass in the rear cameras, NFC, Game Turbo mode, infrared, button for Google Assistant

Colors Ocean Blue, Lavender Violet, Piano Black

The battery of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is perhaps not as large as those of the previous mobiles, but its 3,300 mAh give good results and it also has fast charging (27 W) and wireless charging. In general, the specifications of this terminal are up to the mark, surpassing even the Samsung Galaxy S10 + in the DxOMark ranking.

Other highlights of this Xiaomi Mi 9 are your coverage, being the mobile that receives the best mobile coverage according to Master Lu, and its resistance, after having successfully passed the JerryRigEverything tests.

Xiaomi Mi 9

Points for and against

In favor

A good photographic section.

Snapdragon 855 processor that offers great performance.

Against

The battery may be insufficient.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

“Crazy!”, This is how our colleagues from Urban Tecno rated the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro after spending a few days with it, and this is how we rate it considering the value for money. For less than 230 euros, you can get a terminal with 6.53-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution And, attention, a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge.

In addition to these two characteristics, it also highlights its Quad 64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP rear camera, and its 20 MP front camera. The results of the main rear camera sensor are really good and, with the help of the other three sensors, they put the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s camera one of the best you can get for this price.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions76.4mm x 161.3mm x 8.8mm

6.53-inch OLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 396 PPP

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G90T

RAM6 GB

Operating system MIUI 10 on Android 9

Storage 64/128 GB

Cameras Quad rear: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP | 20 MP front

4500 mAh battery with 18W type C fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, NFC and fast charging

Release date26 September in Spain

Starting price From 249 euros (offers from 211 euros)

In addition to the strengths, this Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro also has weaknesses. The main one is its MediaTek Helio G90T processor that, despite being at the height of most users, could be more powerful and not heat up as much – it can go up to 50 degrees.

In short, and despite these drawbacks, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the best terminals of the company in the current market. As we are used to, combines good specifications and a price that does not exceed the barrier of 240 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Points for and against

In favor

A good photographic section.

Against

A Mediatek HElio G90T processor that gets too hot.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

The “gamers” also counts for Xiaomi, who has created for them this powerful Black Shark 2 that focuses on offering an unbeatable gaming experience. Therefore, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The screen of this Black Shark 2 is 6.39-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution, with a high brightness so that it meets both indoors and outdoors. Shark Space also stands out, a nerve center in which you can control all the games installed on the device and endless adjustments, for example, disable the arrival of notifications while you play.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Specifications

Dimensions163.61 x 75 x 8.77 mm. 205 grams of weight

6.39-inch AMOLED display. DCI-P3 color gamut up to 108.9%. Up to 403 nits of brightness



Resolution and density Full HD + 1080 × 2340. 403 ppi. 19.5: 9

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

RAM8 / 12 GB

Android 9 Pie operating system under MIUI

Storage 128/256 GB UFS2.1

Cameras Dual rear camera of 12 megapixels each. 20 MP f / 2.0 front

4,000 mAh battery with 27W QC 4+ fast charge

Others Independent Image Processing Chip, On-Screen Fingerprint Reader, Dual Antenna, TrueView Display, Liquid Cooling, Magic Press, Stereo Audio

Being a smartphone focused on the gaming sector, Xiaomi has neglected other aspects such as photography, with decent results that do not stand out for their quality. Leaving this aside, its power, autonomy (4,000 mAh battery with QC 4+ 27W fast charge), its screen and Shark Space are some of the specifications that make it one of the best “gamers” phones that you can find right now.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Points for and against

In favor

Autonomy and power.

Screen.

Shark Space.

Value for money.

Against

Design: heavy and large.

The cameras.

Fingerprint reader under the screen.

