Complete cast of the new version of ‘Dangerous friendships’

Starzplay, Starz’s international premium streaming service, has announced who will join Alice Englert (‘Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell’) and Nicholas Denton (‘Glitch’) as the cast of ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, new original series inspired by the epistolary novel written by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos that in Spain we know as ‘Dangerous friendships’.

Englert to play Camille, a beautiful young woman emerged from nowhere with a mysterious past who seeks revenge on the wealthy aristocrats who led her to ruin. Betrayed by her lover, Valmont, she turns anguish into power as she strategizes to gain status, power, and freedom.

For his part, Denton to play his lover Pascal Valmont, driven to regain the title and status that his stepmother stole after his father’s death. Without social position or money, he must seduce and blackmail to get what he wants, even if he runs the risk of losing the person he loves most: Camille.

The main cast of the series is completed with …

… Lesley Manville (‘Courtesans (Harlots)’) as Genevieve de Merteuil, a Marchioness who becomes Camille’s mentor in the world of Parisian nobility.

… Carice Van Houten (‘Game of Thrones’) as Jacqueline de Montrachet, a pious noblewoman with a mysterious connection to Camille.

… Paloma Faith (‘Youth’) as Florence de Regnier, a playful and fiery noblewoman.

… Michael McElhatton (‘Game of Thrones’) as Jean de Merteuil, Genevieve de Merteuil’s husband and a powerful marquis who threatens Camille’s rise in society.

… Kosar Ali (‘Rocks’) as Victoire, Camille’s sparkling, cynical and spunky best friend.

… Nathaniel Saleh (‘The Return of Mary Poppins’) as Azolan, Valmont’s kind and thoughtful young companion.

… Hakeem Kae-Kazim (‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’) as Majordome, the main servant of the Merteuil house.

… Hilton Pelser (‘Moffie’) as Gabriel, a cop obsessed with Camille.

… Mia Threapleton (‘A Little Chaos’) as Rose, an impressionable young prostitute who dreams of a better life.

… Colette Dalal Tchantcho (‘The Witcher’) as Ondine de Valmont, Pascal Valmont’s malicious stepmother.

… Lucy Cohu (‘The Queen’s Sister’) as Christine de Sevigny, a cunning and ambitious Duchess and Camille’s nemesis.

… Fisayo Akinde (‘The personal life of David Copperfield’) as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Queen Marie Antoinette’s favorite composer and best friend of Pascal Valmont.

… Maria Friedman (‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’) as Berthe, an efficient dressmaker to the great and powerful of Paris.

… and Clare Higgins (‘Ready Player One’) as Madame Jericho, the eccentric owner of a brothel in the slums of Paris.

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is a bold version of the classic 18th century novel, and tells the story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Viscount de Valmont meet and fall in love in Paris on the eve of the revolution. Driven to make amends for the mistakes of their past, we follow the couple as they emerge from the slums to the upper echelons of the French aristocracy, seducing and manipulating not only the nobility, but the other, to survive.

In the background, ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is the story of a young woman who wields love, sex, class, and power to fight her way through an oppressive and unjust system on the brink of collapse.

Leonora Lonsdale (‘Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse Mystery’) has been chosen to direct the first four episodes of the season. The series was created and developed by Harriet Warner (‘Tell Me Your Secrets’), who is also an executive producer alongside Colin Callender, Tony Krantz, Bethan Jones, Scott Huff and Christopher Hampton.

Coline Abert (‘Les Revenants’), James Dormer (‘Beowulf: The Return’) and Rita Kalnejais (‘The Glorious Chaos of Life’) will write the series along with Warner.

‘Dangerous Liaisons’ It will be broadcast in the United States and Canada through Starz, while Starzplay will broadcast in Europe, Latin America and Japan. The series is a Lionsgate Television and Playground production for Starz.