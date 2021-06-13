Complete cast of ‘Now and Then’, the first Spanish series of Apple TV +

Apple TV + has announced the full cast of ‘Now and Then’, a complex thriller that mixes Spanish and English and that explores the differences between the aspirations of youth and the reality of adult life.

Set in Miami and currently filming, it follows the lives of a group of college friends who change forever when a weekend of celebrations ends with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the other five are reunited after receiving a threat that puts their seemingly perfect lives at risk …

Produced by Bamb Producciones, the series will star:

– Oscar nominee Marina de Tavira (‘Roma’) as Ana, a prepared and ambitious woman who has decided to park her political career to support that of her husband.

– Oscar nominee Rosie Perez (‘Birds of Prey’) as Flora, a detective who is obsessed with discovering the truth about an unsolved case from 20 years ago, and who does not intend to let the truth escape her.

– Jos Mara Yazpik (‘Narcos: Mxico’) as Pedro, candidate for mayor of Miami and married to Ana; a man who feels that he is living a life that does not belong to him.

– Two Goya Award winner Maribel Verd (‘The Flash’) as Sofa, a strong, self-made lawyer whose life took an unexpected turn 20 years ago and who now hides too many secrets.

– Manolo Cardona (‘Who killed Sara?’) As Marcos, a doctor who has had to sacrifice all his dreams to hide a secret that affects him and all his friends.

– Goya award winner Soledad Villamil (‘The secret of her eyes’) as Daniela, a reserved artist who has never managed to overcome the trauma she experienced with her friends in her youth.

– Emmy Award winner eljko Ivanek (‘Madam Secretary’) as Sullivan, a detective who is the voice of experience and who tries to keep his partner Flora from getting into too much trouble.

– Jorge Lpez (‘lite’) as Alejandro, a disciplined young athlete with a bright future. It is the glue that holds his group of friends together and he always does what he must, without thinking about his own happiness.

– Alicia Jaziz (‘Ungovernable’) as the younger version of the character played by Marina de Tavira: A prepared and ambitious woman who has decided to park her political career to support that of her husband.

– Daro Yazbek (‘New Order’) as the younger version of the character played by Jos Mara Yazpik: A politician with a complex personality and married to Ana, he is a man who feels that he is living a life that does not belong to him.

– Alicia Sanz (‘El Cid’) as the younger version of the character played by Maribel Verd: A strong, self-made lawyer whose life took an unexpected turn 20 years ago and now hides too many secrets.

– Jack Duarte (‘Ungovernable’) as the younger version of the character played by Manolo Cardona: A passionate doctor who has had to sacrifice all his dreams for his family and friends.

– Miranda de la Serna (‘Before the premiere’) as the younger version of the character played by Soledad Villamil: A reserved artist who has never managed to overcome a traumatic event from her past.

Created by Ramn Campos, Teresa Fernndez-Valds and Gema R. Neira, the same team behind ‘On death row’, ‘Instinto’, ‘A private matter’ or ‘Nacho Vidal, an XXXL industry’, ‘Now and Then’ It is directed by Gideon Raff (‘El Espa’, ‘Homeland’), who is also an executive producer. Campos and Fernndez-Valds act as showrunners, while the scripts are written by Neira, Campos and their usual team of collaborators.

Bamb Producciones produces the series for Apple TV +.