A group of students from the University of Miami, ContraCOVID, has put together a list of community resources to help families and residents of South Florida get crucial information they may need as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

“ContraCOVID and students from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine collaborated in creating this document to serve the Miami community, especially immigrant families,” said Irene Goo, a representative for the group.

“We hope that you can facilitate the process of seeking financial aid and social support throughout this crisis.”

The group has put together a website and also a comprehensive document linking to a variety of resources including food banks, supermarket hours, job opportunities, options for financial support, welfare resources, and more.

They also included information on how to manage health insurance or unemployment, and a section with resources for immigrants and the undocumented community.

Below you can get a sample of the index and some of the resources that you can get in the document. The information is available in Spanish, English and Creole.

Daily updates and official information

City of Miami: The city’s portal with daily updates, a coronavirus fact sheet, business resources, how to sign up for emergency alerts (send this text “Join MDC” to 34292) State of Florida: A hotline to may report price increases or scams related to COVID-19 (1-866-966-7226), Florida Department of Health call center (1-866-779-6121) and website, where to get a health center local, where to get general information about symptoms and tests National: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website COVID-19

Food and delivery options

A list of times, delivery options and takeaways, and special offers at more than 300 Miami restaurantsHow to order free delivery for independent restaurants in Uber Eats (look for the LOCAL EATING banner in the app) Food delivery options (Buddy System Miami at buddysystemmia@gmail.com, Instacart, Amazon Fresh) Information on food banks (including Curley’s House, New Vision Church, and Jewish Community Services) and food distribution networks (such as Farm Share and Feeding South Florida) A link that can be used to get food for children under the age of 18 Information on food resources for seniors, including special hours at supermarkets and various hotlines (305-468-5900 for Miami-Dade County Call Center, 1-800 -963-5337 for the Florida Senior Center)

living place

A directory of Miami homeless shelters and services Where to get housing assistance from Miami Community Resource Centers Information on handling mortgages and evictions (Miami-Dade has suspended all foreclosures and evictions) How to apply for payment deadlines or Payment assistance with Florida Power & Light, as well as information on financial support programs Links to a free Internet trial, how to access free wifi for families with students at home (call Charter Communications at 1-844-488-8395)

Childcare

YMCA announced that it will provide child care services for children from first aid personnel, health care workers, and city and county personnel. How to Contact the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade / Monroe, which is offering to help refer families to the child care and other resources (305-646-7220, info@elcmdm.org)

Education

Links to resources from Miami-Dade Public Schools, Miami-Dade Public Libraries, University of Miami library resourcesEducational programs, free activities, YouTube videos, learning experiences, and other resources County Public Schools Support Lines Miami-Dade (emergency operations information at 305-995-3000, help with distance learning at 305-995-4357)

Mental health and wellness

Fact sheets on managing mental health during the pandemic, including general guidelines as well as specific tips for helping children Where to get free virtual help with support groups for adults and families suffering from mental illness Link to virtual classes at Baptist Health South Florida (including meditations, Zumba, exercise, and yoga) A variety of support hotlines, including the National Suicide Prevention Line (1-888-273-8255 for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish), los’ Samaritans’ and the Trevor Project Virtual Options for Support and Therapy (833-848-1762 is a bilingual hotline that offers help and emotional support around the clock during the pandemic) A list of resources for victims of domestic abuse, including the Hotline Florida Domestic Violence (800-500-1119), the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233) and Where to Get Emergency Shelters A List of e free exercise classes, including fitness, dance, Zumba, yoga, pilates, and meditation

