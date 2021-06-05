Complaints and more complaints! Tunden to Yanet García for her OnlyFans | Instagram

The beauty ex weather girl Yanet García has been in the center of attention for a couple of months, in fact, since she launched her OnlyFans platform and the truth is that the complaints that have been sent regarding it have been endless.

The beautiful model, conductive and former weather girl Yanet García is very focused on her new stage in which she is premiering her Onlyfans and this time she shared a preview of her content with a tremendous video, however, said video received endless criticism in this regard by not show more than what I did previously.

As you may remember, the beautiful Mexican launched her own exclusive content page, where she shares the full version of these videos that she is sharing as an advance so that you can realize a little bit of what you could find in case of making that monthly payment. .

It may interest you: Reveals OnlyFans advance, Yanet García shares tremendous video

In this video we can see how the also model is lying on her bed on sheets, right on her bed while she checks her computer and laughs, in addition to that she was wearing glasses that made her look very intellectual and flirtatious.

However, that’s not all, since what has most attracted the attention of his millions of followers was the fact that he was wearing only the bottom part of his clothes and a rather small garment that did not cover practically anything of his great charms.

On the other hand, Yanet García, the regal weather girl who made an international impact, assured that her OnlyFans page is a success thanks to her fans, however, she clarified that they are bold photographs in which they will not find pr0nogr9fía or d3snud0s .

The host and fitness expert announced that she has been on the platform for a month that allows her to have a more intimate connection with her followers, who pay a monthly fee to have access to the material she offers.

They are simply the photographs that I have always taken, but now the destinations and the poses change, but I would like to make this clear, that it is not at all pro-graphic or at all disguised. It is only exclusive and better quality content ”.

It should be noted that New York was the first destination in which the former host of the ‘Hoy’ program allowed herself to be photographed with flirty outfits that give greater emphasis to her physical attractiveness.

It may interest you: To Jail !, Drake Bell incarcerated for crimes with minors

I opened the page on April 18, I just turned one month old, and quite a few people have subscribed. I can’t tell you how many because of money and privacy, but they are quite a lot. Hopefully it continues to grow, ”he shared.

“Maybe there were people who went with the intention that: ‘Oh, Yanet is going to d3snudar’, and no, they realize that they are not. Now the name of the platform is OnlyFans, only for fans ”.

It is worth mentioning that many people knew the presenter for her excellent way of turning to the left and showing that map in which she shared the meteorological data of Mexico, so seeing this piece of entertainment now with much less fabric seems to them the most attractive.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE YANET GARCIA PART OF THE VIDEO.

But leaving the bad comments aside, the preview video has managed to have tens of thousands of reproductions and your fans always enjoy the beautiful moments that are captured by the professional cameras with which they create their attractive content, which is now paid. .

As you may remember, the host of the program “Hoy” along with Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, rose to fame on television by becoming the girl of the Televisa news weather, captivating viewers with her beauty.