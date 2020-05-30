Guadalajara, Mexico (Alfredo González) – Tax payers shot up their number of complaints for poor attention by 50 percent against the Tax Administration Service (SAT) during the first 5 months of 2020, revealed Cristian Nazael García Olalde.

“The demand for Prodecon’s services has increased, and especially in matters of complaints,” said the delegate of the Taxpayer Defense Office (Prodecon) in Nuevo León.

50% complaints against the SAT rise. | Photo: Reforma

“They went (number of cases attended) from 2,500 in the first 5 months of 2019, to a total of 4,100 in the same period this year.”

In the specific case of taxpayer complaints against the tax authority in the Entity, he said, they went from 565 in 2019 to 827 so far this year.

“There are many complaints that the appointment system in the SAT is saturated to carry out face-to-face procedures, mainly for renewal of the electronic signature (e-signature), fines and restrictions of digital stamps,” he said.

“And in the worst case, from electronic accounting reviews that detect omitted taxpayers in the presentation of any declaration.”

Among the main complaints, he highlighted the problems of cancellation of digital stamps due to the omission of tax returns, because the taxpayers whose electronic signature expired, are unable to renew it due to lack of appointments to go to the decentralized Administration of taxpayer assistance. .

There are also complaints about the delay in the return of the amounts in favor that the taxpayers request.

One more case is the complaints of individuals who, when making their tax return, find payroll invoices that were stamped by companies for which they do not recognize an employment relationship.

“If we see that it is an issue that is getting complicated to get them the appointment, but that can bring a consequence for the taxpayer, and what we do is open a file so that a certain date is given,” explained García Olalde.

