Complaints about the behavior of confined students

At complaints from students’ families confined in Mallorca after the macro-outbreak for which there are already more than 1,000 positives in coronavirus and of the young people themselves due to their situation, we must now add other contacts and infected who are sharing a hotel with some of those students. As published by Il Corriere della Sera, which includes a video in its information, the situation is being complicated for him behavior of some of the isolated youths.

The Hotel Palma Bellver has become a bridge hotel to which about 250 students related to the macro outbreak of coronavirus in Mallorca have been sent. (Photo: . / Enrique Calvo)

In the video of the Italian newspaper, recorded by a guest at the Hotel Bellver, in Mallorca, you can hear the cries of some people and chants of “freedom, freedom”. In addition, they point out “They throw the remains of food”. The person signing the news, the journalist Andrea F. de Cesco, explained on her Twitter profile that she has spoken with a thirty-year-old who is staying at the same hotel where there are 249 students related to the macro outbreak and that while they ask to be ‘released’ They make “life impossible for the other guests.”

The Italian journalist has spoken with is Juan, who complains in the course of the conversation that “they have the loud music for hours, they throw fruit on the balconies. Is very hard for those who are really sick”. Among the slogans that shout, which are “negative” and want to leave, “freedom” and “Balearic kidnapping.” Of the 249 young people sent to this bridge hotel at least 62 who have tested positive.

Juan claims to have heard some shouting at each other from balcony to balcony and share that they had tested positive and points out that, “in any case, even the kids who tested negative must remain isolated for 10 days, since they are close contacts of positive people. ”.

He has been there, in hotel, for four days. He entered on June 25 and says that both “accommodation and food are free.” The government of the islands takes over and the food (four a day) is prepared in a hospital. Then they take it away. At first the isolation was not bad at all as far as the environment is concerned. He was able to speak to some isolation partners. The worst were the symptoms, but there was support from others in the same situation.

However, sentence that this “good vibes” ended when the students arrived last weekend. He complains that “they scream all the time, they play the music at full volume, no matter who is sick and who needs to rest. It is like this for 20 hours a day ”. In addition, he adds in his statements to the aforementioned Italian media that they run through the corridors despite the fact that they are prohibited from leaving their rooms and that some also use the telephone to play jokes.

