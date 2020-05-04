In times of pandemic, the enmity between the taxi and the mobility platforms with driver –Uber and Cabify– does not give a moment of truce.

A few days ago, Cabify announced its entry into the parcel business. A merchandise shipping system, enabled in Madrid, that would serve to alleviate the drop in work in the passenger transport sector; now practically non-existent due to the confinement that, among other issues, has forced Cabify to carry out an ERTE among its employees. Door to door and without contact with the driver, that was the idea of ​​the company.

The reality is that they have faced various enemies since their launch. On the one hand, the transporters’ guild have accused them of unfair competition for, in addition to not meeting the requirements, affecting a sector that, despite the increase in distributions in some companies such as Amazon, the reality is that they have lowered their activity by 50%.

The Community of Madrid – traditionally on the side of the VTC companies, and with good relations after the closing of the agreement for aid to the transport of health personnel – has also requested the cessation of the activity by not having the relevant permits for this exercise –and for which, they added, the company does not meet the requirements–, to which Cabify responded through a statement that they would continue working to face the contingency.

Now, another enemy is added to the battle, one that they have known for a long time. How could it be otherwise, the taxi has put the cry in the sky. Only a week after the announcement of the start of the transport of goods by Cabify, Fedetaxi has denounced the company before the National Commission of Competition Markets (CNMC) in the mailbox created by the institution for complaints related exclusively to the context of the pandemic.

The central reason? As usual, unfair competition is at the center of demand. In this case, it would not be against the activity of the taxi itself, but against the guild of the transport of goods. They also denounce the passivity of the unions in this situation, considering that “the transported goods cannot be considered shipments, since in discretionary passenger transport vehicles such as the VTC, they can only accompany the passenger with their luggage, but must go the passenger in the vehicle, not the luggage or merchandise without a passenger, “they added in a statement.

But the reality is that the history of the taxi indicates that no opportunity has been lost to confront the transport platform. In this sense, they consider the activity of Cabify “illegal” affecting the entire transportation service. They also add that this merchandise system is an added way to put their drivers in a riskier situation due to exposure to contagion.

This demand, according to the Fedetaxi statement, is the continuation of the complaint filed with the Community of Madrid and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, on April 8.

