Complaint that she was fired from her job for not fitting her uniform

Sadly, One of the great problems that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to the world is the issue of unemployment, where thousands of people practically from one day to the next saw their source of income disappear or were fired from their jobs due to the lack of economic resources perceived by some businesses.

That was the case with a young Spanish woman who lived through times of darkness for months after being unemployed due to COVID, but it seemed that at last a ray of light illuminated his path finding a new job after many weeks of searching.

What you did not imagine is that The taste of his new job would last him only a few hours as he was the victim of a terrible act of discrimination that has caused much outrage on social networks.

On her Instagram account, this girl named Alba Nevado published a video in which she can be seen visibly affected and crying, where she publicly denounced the Best Way company, which recently hired her to be an aide at the International Fair of Tourism (FITUR), to be held in Madrid, and He fired her simply because the uniform they gave him did not fit.

“In the middle of the year 2021 and being a time marked by the supposed learning of the human being after the experience of the pandemic, I have been rejected because of my size and weight,” Alba said at the beginning of the video she published.

In the clip, the girl narrated that after hiring her, the company gave her a uniform that in theory was one size, and when she got home, she tried it on and discovered that it did not fit her. The next day, she went to the company to ask for a change in size and there, an employee only made disparaging comments about her appearance, assuring that the problem was her because her clothes did not fit.

“They tell me that they are very sorry, but that they send me home because I cannot work without a uniform. As if the problem is mine. I do not want to be treated as if it were a problem and as if my image were the only thing that served to work, in a position that I know I am valid enough to be, but since I do not fit within the canon of beauty that today Today we know, because they don’t have a size for me. Therefore, I cannot work, ”he added.

The video was quickly shared by other Instagram users, causing it to go viral. Thousands of users expressed their support for the also model and actress.

Hours later, Alba uploaded another video where she thanked all the samples of affection and empathy received and also indicated that the company in question contacted her to offer her an apology and even offered her another job, which she refused.

Company offers public apology

The Spanish newspaper ABC replied to the statement issued by the Best Way company after the incident made public by Nevado.

In the letter, the company explained that, indeed, the woman passed the tests carried out during the selection process and that one day before the event, their uniforms were given to more than 100 employees, who were suggested to try them on before leaving for her house but Alba refused to do so, arguing that she did not have time to measure them.

“On the day of the event, and after verifying that we did not have a suitable uniform and that an immediate solution could not be given, he is asked to go home while a new solution is being sought. No member of our staff was turned away at our company for their size or weight. We have support staff for the events sector with all types of sizes: smaller, equal and larger than Alba ”, the statement said.

