The story ofDonald McFadden, a US user, may be similar to other users who have experienced problems with what is surely one of the most advanced controls on the market: theXbox Elite ControllerXbox One. I bought the pad and within a few months of the warrantystarted to malfunction. Disappointed, I bought a second unit and went through the same problem. His research led him to deduce that it is a factory problem of which, he assures, he is awareMicrosoftand has decided to denounce the signing ofRedmondthus.

The problem detected by the user? The same that some Nintendo Switch users suffer with their Joy-Con, the drift of direction that influences the movement of the stick without the user touching it. Although McFadden tried to fix the problem himselfgiven Microsoft’s refusal to repair it free of chargeonce the warranty is over, he assures that he discovered that some parts of the remote control produce a contact that causes unwanted movement, which he considersa manufacturer error.

McFadden, in addition and as shared by the VGC portal, is hidden in “the large volume of consumerswho have complained about the steering drift of Xbox One Elite controllers since 2014. A simple Google search on the subject reveals multiple forums and conversations about the issue. YouTube videos try to provide a solution for the player to repair on their own, eventhere are replacement parts for sale by Amazonand other secondary vendors. “

A lawsuit similar toNintendocaused the Kyoto firm to have to assume the factory defect and repair the Joy-Con to users who detected problems while playing. The same with Microsoft and its Elite controller, which will be compatible with Xbox Series X too? We will be attentive to any news on the case, which will be studied in Washington in the coming months.

