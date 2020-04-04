Since the confinement by COVID-19We are all making a very important effort by staying at home: we are close to completing a month in this situation. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t something good come out of all this: in Applesfera we have accompanied you During these weeks, publishing various tutorials, guides, ideas and recommendations so that – at least – the moments at home are productive and fun.

In this article, I bring you a compilation of the best tutorials, cheats, apps, games and series We have been published in these last four weeks with the aim that you all have them at hand. As you can see, even at home we can continue to enjoy the Apple world and maybe discover and learn new things. These little moments of disconnection are also very necessary.

Tutorials, tricks and ideas to do at home on Apple

Of the apple world Every day we discover new things, even though we have been talking about the company for 13 years: in this compilation, I bring you some of the most interesting examples that we have published this last month so that you can spend some time – of which we never had before – to get to know day with those little things that can improve our day to day.

Recommendations for apps, games and series

Let’s go to funny part of the matter. There are also applications that we can discover, and new games to embark on, that are only a click away. This is a small sample of everything that we recommend you in Applesfera during this last month:

Applesfera in podcasts and video: talks, live shows and tutorials

The Applesfera Talks became, since we started recording in September 2017 after returning from the iPhone X keynote and the opening of Apple Park, a more personal channel of reaching out to all of you – and it also helps us to tell you things more directly.

As you can imagine because of the confinement we cannot go to the studio to record new episodes, but we can we are doing weekly direct from home, on Applesfera Live: a couple of weeks ago Eduardo Archanco and I talked about the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, and this past Thursday, I had a very interesting talk with the popular YouTuber Victor Abarca, from California. You can find all these live shows in this playlist: remember to subscribe and tick the box so we can notify you of any live, instantly.

In addition to all this, on our YouTube channel you will also find some fantastic tutorials with Miguel López, ranging from basic how to correctly format a Mac, to how to know how to interpret the iPhone’s medical data. Everything fantastically explained on video.

But we also have a podcast. The great Javier Lacort pilots Loop Infinito, a Essential daily podcast in which he comments on the Apple world and its context: news, competition, new products … Always from an analytical and very useful point of view, from experience. This first daily contact with the world Apple It is always a very good starting point to catch up. Of course, we also have our Applesfera podcast, where you can find all the talks and some special episode (like this one, recorded directly from the Apple Podcast Studio from the Apple Park itself).

Wherever you are, take good care and always keep in mind that we will overcome this together, hopefully soon, stronger and with some other good lesson learned. Until we can meet again on the streets and the curtains of theaters, cinemas and keynotes rise, we will be here at any time of the day, to accompany you. Thanks for being there!

