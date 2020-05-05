“Imagination is the beginning of creation. Imagine what you want, want what you imagine and in the end create what you want. ” (George Bernard Shaw).

In (https://psicologiaymente.com/deporte/entrentación-mental-imaginacion-deporte) I found interesting notes on the athlete’s mental training. “Psychological science has been expanding exponentially into fields that years ago were totally alien to its influence. This is because the research and interventions that have been developed increasingly cover a greater range of behaviors and mental processes, including those carried out in sports. ” An excellent starting point for this very depressing moment in a traumatic suspension competition, waiting for better sanitary conditions for the entire planet.

And very interesting are statements like these: “Mental Training through Imagination is based on the principle that imagination is a basic process for the elaboration and management of the information processed by the brain. Imagination is directly influenced by both sensations and emotions and is used to order, explore and examine thought… As the British neurologist Oliver Sacks says in his TED lecture on hallucinations: “We see with the eyes, but also We see with the brain, and seeing with the brain is often called imagination… ”(…)“ Ultimately, the imagination influences, consciously or unconsciously, our action ”. (…) “Imagination provides a unique and safe platform for testing behavior prior to its actual development, without the risk of negative consequences for those who imagine.”

In this negative stage of the “coronavirus” pandemic, society is increasingly tense with the uncertainties that have arisen; on the other hand, no one is sure of any reality. Wherever you ask, you will have an answer, but none will be the definitive one, because at the moment another expert will appear, transmitting other contradictory truths with all the ones heard in the previous week, even with the hour or minute passed. In some “twitter” I called this situation as the “fly shit syndrome”, where we all cling to minute details of relative truths, especially because we find it difficult to face the great reality, evident, inalienable of the moment . Confinement is the best solution and if we want to violate it with childish arguments we will find the true reality, which we intuit, but we do not want to think about it or verbalize it. What is important is that children up to the age of 14 can be out of their own homes for a reasonable time of at least one hour? Well, let’s do it, let’s make a performance framework and do not provoke plays or melodramas because the child goes to a park, a supermarket or a candy store, because whenever they are on the street they must comply with logical guidelines that we can all reach. to understand. There will even be people who will not understand as fundamental that their children are on the street. But no, we must air our disagreements, our capacity for logic compared to that of others, and accentuate that “shit of the fly” (Excess in the minor details with paranoid influences) against the fulfillment of the main objective by using the fundamental conditions.

Returning to the guidelines indicated on the aforementioned website, we came to document that “the imagination provides a stage to safely carry out the sequences of behavior that can help to improve anxiety … Revenge of wrongdoing is possible and easy within from the realm of the imagination, with no apparent consequences. Many psychotherapeutic modalities use the imagination process to treat anxiety, phobias, and other disorders. ” (…) “Research shows a great positive influence of the imagination on sports performance… By means of imagination techniques, the athlete is intended to assimilate and internalize movement through a codified system, which represents it symbolically and makes them more familiar and more automatic. It is so important that its correct application leads to an improvement in the retention and memorization processes of motor tasks (Damián Lozano, 2004). (…) “The psychoneuromuscular theory (Waineck, J. 1998), maintains that similar impulses occur in the brain and in the muscles when athletes imagine the movements without putting them into practice. Scientific evidence maintains that living events in the imagination generates an innervation in our muscles similar to that produced by the true physical execution of an event. Also mentioned is the process of applying the technique of imagination, according to Kemmler (1973) there would be three degrees in mental training that we will not be able to capture on this occasion.

Right now, all the athletes in the world are standing, confined, doing physical maintenance almost as if justifying their salary because they know in their heart that they will not compete soon. The mind also trains and thus avoids the anxiety and “depression” typical of inactivity. A good article by José I. Pérez warned us about the situation of the Spanish soccer players and, also, in other countries. In fact, it is cited that 299 players have been contacted in England to request psychological help through their professional Associations. Confinement takes its toll and fear of the coronavirus too. The atmosphere of uncertainty takes its toll. Because all this has a process and the first guideline is that the footballer must accept what happens. And much more a reality that is consolidating as it is that this matter is not going to be solved in a short space of time.

José María Buceta, former director of the Real Madrid psychology cabinet, instructs us: “Some athletes have fallen into the error of thinking that this was a matter of little time. I go home, do some weights and then I go back to playing soccer. ” Therefore, once the moment is accepted, it would be a matter of positivizing the psychologist Patricia Ramírez as a signature: “Knowing how to change our thinking to avoid complaining and pessimism and focus on one that is useful and positive” And Buceta reaffirms: “It is evident that they have to be active. Now they can’t play, but they can do weights, work on an exercise bike… Those performance goals are going to help them mentally ”. “Maintaining a routine and a discipline with the schedules is very important. Having healthy lifestyle habits, resting, eating well, training … The problem of working from home is that you can abandon yourself and one day you do it at an hour, another one at another and that causes performance to drop. You have to have that work discipline. If my training is at eleven and before I was going to the field, now I get on the bike, but at 11 ”(Buceta and Ramírez).

Another key cited by psychologist Patricia Ramírez: “To keep your mind clean, you have to do meditation exercises every day in which, for example, you focus your attention solely on your breathing and only try to focus on that. It helps you calm your mind. ” Another technique to relieve the head is the visualization exercises: “It is about remembering with your eyes closed training sessions or real games, including watching them on television, in which they have been successful in order to strengthen your confidence. This is important that they work on it. ” The footballer cannot completely disconnect despite the uncertainty because there will be a time when he will have to return, yes, with unsolvable questions for this moment: “When are we going to return? How it will be? What about my contracts? What about my money…?” (…) “This is a time to support the players, to worry about their family, to see how they are, to try to attend to their needs, because, for example, there are soccer players who are outside their country, who can live alone and you have to support them. I know that some elite clubs have a system to bring food home so they can eat well, “according to Buceta.

In turn, this psychologist says: “Obviously, that fear of contagion will be there …” (…) “The only way to overcome fear is to gradually expose yourself to the situation that causes it.” Carmen Escarti, a psychologist at the women’s Betis, explains to the AS: “I am working more than before … My idea is that if physical exercise is essential, mental exercise goes hand in hand. They have their exercise charts and they do it every day. Psychologically we had to be connected. Every day I send you information that helps to maintain a mental and emotional level in this confinement. Every day I send them a homework to reflect on. Some send me their reflection and we make a “feedback”. Although it also deals individually with those players who claim it … We have already started with group sessions for them to share. The focus is for them to do daily homework and have a positive attitude to face the day. ” (…) “None of my players have depression. They are learning a lot from this, it is another test and I try to see the learning. Although some have a little overwhelm or sadness. Emotional management is that they have to live it, if they are sad they have to live it ”. (…) “Although you don’t always have to be doing things. And moments of doing nothing, because the first few weeks we wanted to do everything. We must stop and meditate … What we have experienced will not be forgotten. Something I think has changed and we will notice it when we get out of here. ” But the anguish remains there until the necessary advances are confirmed, translated into effective treatments and definitely saving vaccines. Although in the government plan launched on April 28, it is already contemplated that professional teams can start training in May, yes, one by one and taking care of the health standards specified for all citizens.