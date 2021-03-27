Competitive Fernando Alonso returned: “We will pass them at the start”

Two years went by without seeing Fernando Alonso on the Formula 1, but in his first ‘Pole’ he gave a sample of the competitiveness that he promised days ago. He is a better driver than he was in 2018, according to his statements and this Saturday in Bahrain he managed to sneak into Q3 by dint of drive and wisdom.

In none of the previous training sessions the Asturian pilot could get into the top 10 places. However, in pole position he was at the height of a rider of his type and category. He finished in ninth and hungry for profit at Sunday’s start.

“I think I have given my best. How far is the driver in front? ”He asked his engineer over the radio after finishing Q3 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After knowing the time difference between Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, he said without fear: “Okay, got it. We will pass them tomorrow at the start ”. Clear message to the Ferrari and McLaren drivers, who finished in the eighth and seventh spots.

“Very happy, the whole weekend has been difficult, I had little confidence in the rear, we have worked on the setup but I was not gaining confidence, and the tires, that peak they have on the first lap, I don’t understand. one hundred percent, but everything went very well, better than expected ”, he explained to ‘DAZN F1’.

Alonso, Alpine’s running back, left a time of 1: 30.249. Carlos Sainz stopped his timer at 1: 30.215 and Briton Lando Norris posted a time of 1: 29.974.

Verstappen was the fastest in pole

For the fourth time in his career Max Verstappen wins a Pole position in Formula 1, finally beat Lewis Hamilton on the stopwatch and is the great favorite to win the Bahrain Grand Prix. He made a time of 1: 28.997, above Hamilton’s 1: 29.385 and 1: 29.458.

The first big lap of the year promises a fight because Leclerc, Gasly and Ricciardo also performed well in qualifying.