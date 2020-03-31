Faced with the ravages of the Covid-19 in Italy, the Minister of Sports has decided to extend the suspension of competitions initially decreed until May. While extending it to training.

The European country worst affected by the coronavirus crisis, with more than 10,000 deaths already deplored, Italy has been arrested since the beginning of March. This Sunday in the columns of the Repubblica, the Minister of Sports Vincenzo Spadafora announces that it will be the same for the month of April. It is out of the question to revive sporting activity – professional is understood – before the month of May.

“On Monday, I will ask to extend the suspension for the whole of April of all sports competitions,” claims the member of the transalpine government. And I’m going to extend this measure to training. We had not yet intervened on this subject because there was still the possibility of holding the Tokyo Olympic Games (officially postponed this week to 2021, editor’s note). “

A recovery plan already planned

In Serie A, the initial suspension ran until April 3, next Friday. Some clubs like Napoli or AC Milan have already tried to resume training before giving up. They will no longer be allowed to think about it. The Minister of Sports, who announces a 400 million euro recovery plan as soon as the crisis has passed to support amateur sport – “a group which will be one of the engines of our renaissance”, he said – is not d ‘elsewhere not tender with the powerful of the elite of calcio.

“Serie A teams, on the other hand, I expect their demands to be accompanied by a serious desire for change. The big clubs live in a bubble, beyond their means, with the salaries of their players’ millionaires. They must understand that after this crisis, nothing will ever be the same again, “Vincenzo Spadafora firmly concluded.

