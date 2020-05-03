As we look out of the corner of my eye at the exhibition tournaments that have already been held in Germany since this Friday, many wonder when the same will happen in Spain. When will we see tennis again? Well, the last hour of this situation was brought last night by fellow Javier de Diego in the program Sports Board, stating that the RFET have your eyes on the next July 10th. That would be the date where the first of the four tournaments that they plan to celebrate throughout the summer would start, being the Lleida Tennis Club where the action would start. Now comes the second part and not least: who will play those tournaments?

The # competition tennis will return in ESP on July 10 in CT Lleida if the schedule is kept de-escalated. WITHOUT Nadal or Garbiñe although with the rest of Spanish tops. It works in 3 other tournaments (Madrid, Valencia and probab. Seville).

Counted on @TABLERO_RNE – Javier de Diego (@dediegoYpunto) May 2, 2020

We will start with the boys, where according to Diego, Rafael Nadal will not be. The Balearic does not seem to be very enthusiastic about this idea, or perhaps other reasons are hidden behind this decision, we do not know. What is a reality is that the rest of Spanish tops would be available to dispute this small tour of events throughout the national territory. The table would be made up of eight players, playing the quarterfinal matches on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the final on Sunday. If we stick to the current ranking, the eight members would be Roberto Bautista, Pablo Carreño, Albert Ramos, Fernando Verdasco, Pablo Andújar, Feliciano López, Alejandro Davidovich and Roberto Carballés. All eight are currently in the world top100.

And in the girls? Unfortunately, Garbiñe Muguruza will not be there either, does not have in his head to be part of this plan, since he is currently confined in Geneva and today he does not consider returning to Spain to compete in these domestic tournaments. Therefore, the RFET works so that they are the four best Spanish women in the classification (not counting Caracas) who put their rackets into action in these competition tournaments. We talk about Carla Suarez, Sara Sorribes, Paula Badosa and Aliona Bolsova, the latter being the only one that is not currently among the hundred best in the world (102º).

As we have well emphasized before, Lleida would represent the first piece of the board, being Madrid and Valencia two other fixed stops and being Seville practically closed as the fourth. All of this, wrapped within an organization, format and activity subject to prevention measures against COVID-19. That is, with the ball boys wearing gloves and mask (we will see if the tennis players too) and the possibility of playing the matches with only two sets of balls, one for each tennis player.

Of course, this will only become a reality if the de-escalation proposed by the Government continues and the numbers go in a favorable direction, although the thought they would have right now within the RFET is to present this project as soon as possible, so much so that the idea is make it official next week. Meanwhile, some of the advantages that professional tennis players will be able to enjoy from tomorrow Monday the 4th have also been known, such as the fact of being able to train at any time of the day anywhere in their province. Little by little, step by step, tennis returns to our lives.

