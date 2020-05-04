There is always something magical when that adrenaline rush arrives that gives meaning to everything. Nothing like savoring the magical moment in which, with your ability, that of your companions or by pure chance, you find yourself facing victory. The sweet, sweet victory, and therefore the defeat of your opponents. Blessed be the competition, all be said.

Competition as an engine

The competition, the confrontation of two or more rivals, two or more teams, for the victory. Something that accompanies the human being since we began to walk and be what we are. The concept of game has always existed, which derives from competition. And why do we compete? Because we like to feel good, we like the tension of the environment, the fight of wills that this causes. And because we like to win, what the hell.

Victory is the essential part of any competition. Okay, yes, it is very nice to say that the important thing is to have fun, but the objective is clear and concise. Even with A, put a ball in B, run faster, think faster, watch out !, up !, knock him down!… Obviously we like this, we like to be the best, and it doesn’t matter where or when, we are always ready for it. Or perhaps the eternal pikes with the Mario Kart of SNES can be forgotten today? Or play Probotector doubles? Or maybe connect to cast a little fight in the Red (or Blue) Pokémon against your cousin to see who is the master?

The beginnings of a passion

Things have not changed much as they were back then, only that the magnitudes that these phenomena reach are much greater. Yes, well, of course there were things like the 90’s Nintendo World Cup or the Lord of Twin Galaxies, Walter Day, who set about collecting scores from 100 different arcades to put in his own, but in the end, what that advance are the technologies and facilities to create competitions.

I doubt very much that those who read me here have never ever given any current competitive game, those substitutes for arcades in their essence, not even to be tried. VALORANT would be the most modern, perhaps Quake the oldest phenomenon, but we have a multitude of examples ranging from League of Legends, Counter Strike, FIFA, Overwatch, Fortnite, Raimbow Six: Siege, Heartstone, Magic the Gathering, Tekken 7 … and I could honestly fill in the rest of the article with just examples, but better not go there.

The emotion of the moment

All the games now mentioned have something in common, and it is their ability to create competition between players from different parts of the world, or at least, within the same region. What is better than beating an absolute stranger who threatens to take from you what you most want? That feeling of looking face to face at the screen, each with a goal, a mission, a strategy in mind. A virtual chess where we are all pieces on a board, each one independent, each one unique.

Impossible plays, spectacular mechanical demonstrations, perfect coordination and execution. Is there something better? Well, maybe yes, but the adrenaline is what you have. Alone or accompanied, you can never say no to a good game. Some like to play with friends, taking it with humor, others like to give it their all on the battlefield, but in the end we all get the same thing.

The logical step

And in the end, all this has given rise to a phenomenon that is hardly obvious: esports. Ahhh, wonderful event where anyone can enjoy, like traditional sports, virtual competition in all its glory. The best, the creme de la creme of our electronic hobby. The screams that a server is capable of uttering I discovered in Funplus Phoenix against G2 esports, believe me.

It’s exciting when you understand the action, when you try to take it to the field of play. 360 quickscope, kids! Peeeeeentakill with Cassiopeia! Ace and victory! Adrenaline in its purest form. A phenomenon that will accompany us throughout the decades and that has only just been born. This looking forward to seeing the new esports, the evolutions of the current ones, more leagues, amateur competitions¸ excitement and spectacle. Because in the end, electronic sports are a thing for all of us players.

Way to tomorrow

Esports will never happen to traditional sports, I want to make that clear, but they will complement them. Because, in the end, the only difference is physical effort, but the most important thing remains: competitiveness. Hand in hand they begin to march, with incursions by teams like Shalke 04 in the field of League of Legends, Real Madrid in FIFA. Because, as you can see, there have always been competitions within video games and, time after time, more, better, more spectacular and incredible will emerge.

And all this so that we enjoy playing and hanging out, incredible, right?