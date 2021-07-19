Competition in the Atlético squad

Rodrigo de Paul, in the final of the Copa América EP

Hiring Rodrigo de Paul at Atlético de Madrid until 2026 kick off the season with a resourceful midfield to get embroider any game and disassemble the plans of any rival.

Last season, Simeone drew an eleven where the central midfielder stood out for players like Koke, Marcos Llorente and Lemar, although it also had a presence Carrasco on the left, when the mattresses played with defense of four.

This season, Rodrigo de Paul will be the most important player in the line of the team of Simeone. His game is marked after standing out in the America Cup in a position similar to that of Thomas lemar last season.

The midfielder stands out for being multifaceted within the field of play, since it has enough capacity to play both midfielder like inside. Also, it is capable of filtering deep passes or perform distant shots, but above all to get hold of the opposing team’s ball with ease.

The coach is very confident in the game and the player’s discipline, so he will give the midfielder his maximum confidence on the pitch and he will be in his ideal eleven.

