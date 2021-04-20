Competition for Campazzo: Denver signs Austin Rivers

The Nuggets move, unsurprisingly. The tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of Jamal Murray’s left knee, which will take him off the slopes for the remainder of the season (and part of the next), forced it. There were several names on the agenda. Among them, there were three who monopolized most of the rumors: Troy Daniels (whose last team in the NBA was the Nuggets themselves, with six games last season), Gerald Green and Austin Rivers. The latter, at all times, as the favorite option and the one that, in the end, has ended up being specified, as the Colorado franchise itself has announced. The movement, yes, has been finalized in a 10-day contract, leaving the possibility of extending the link in the hands of the performance.

A necessary and map-changing addition to Mike Malone’s rotation. Especially for Facundo Campazzo. After the departures of Garry Harris and RJ Hampton, the first guard and the second baseman, who left Denver in the operation that brought in Aaron Gordon, the exterior parcel of the franchise had been somewhat weakened. Even before Murray’s injury, in fact, incorporations were being considered. Will Barton (guard), Monte Morris (base) and PJ Dozier (guard), along with the Facu, were the assets that Malone had. Markus Howard, a 22-year-old point guard, who, with the current situation, may also see his participation slightly increased, is in a lower status within the squad. With the guard position more than settled, with Barton as the starter and PJ Dozier in the breech, the point guard position was the one that remained in the air. Campazzo started it as a starter during Murray’s three previous absences, but after the latest loss, it was Monte Morris, when available, the chosen one. Now, Austin Rivers, who can play minutes in the two outer positions, adds another variable to the equation. More minutes to distribute.

Rivers, who this season was cut by the New York Knicks after 21 games, before the emergence of rookie Immanuel Quickley and the arrival of Derrick Rose, comes to contribute, especially experience. At 28, he accumulates nine seasons in the NBA, with averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds with 41.8% accuracy in field shots and 34.9% from long distance. With the role of substitute for most of his career, he has played 45 playoff games, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets, which are a great attraction for a franchise like Denver, whose ring aspirations were seriously cut short after confirmation of Jamal’s injury. Now, ahead, they will have 10 days to examine whether the relationship can be fruitful. In that case, more competition for a Campazzo who, for now, is at the best moment since his arrival in the NBA.