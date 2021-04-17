Competition authorizes the purchase of Silence by Acciona Mobility

Spanish manufacturer of electric motorcycles

Updated Monday, April 12, 2021 – 19:04

By not detecting that the operation could distort the markets, the regulator accepts the purchase proposal without the need for a more in-depth analysis.

Silence Electric motorcycles made in Spain that triumph in Europe

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has authorized in the first phase the acquisition indirectly by Acciona Mobility the sole control of its electric motorcycle supplier Scutum, maker of the Silence trademark.

Last January it came to light that Acciona Mobility intends to acquire a majority stake in the Spanish manufacturer of electric motorcycles, so it will take the control of the company after buying part of the shares held up to now by other firms such as Repsol or Criteria.

This operation was called upon to give its approval by Competition. As, Criteria, La Caixa investment firm, sell 10% of Silence’s shares to Acciona, keeping 20% ​​of the total company. For its part, Acciona also acquire 18% of the securities from Repsol, in addition to other acquisitions from the rest of the shareholders.

Silence, based in Catalonia, is one of the largest electric motorcycle manufacturers in Spain and, in turn, is supplier of brands such as Acciona Mobility or Seat. The latter started at the end of last year the production of its first electric motorcycle in collaboration with Silence, as it is assembled at its facilities in Sant Boi de Llobregat (Barcelona).

