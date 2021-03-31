Competition agrees with the VAR in the Almeria-Leganés penalty

03/31/2021 at 3:27 PM CEST

The RFEF Competition Committee has rejected the allegations presented by Almería for the yellow card to Nikola Maras as a result of the penalty indicated in the added time of last Saturday by the VAR and that caused the angry reaction of the coach Jose Gomes.

The disciplinary body understands that the evidence presented by the club never misrepresents the decision taken by the VAR and that so much controversy aroused. It literally says: “This Competition Committee considers that said bankruptcy does not occur in this case. The player was reprimanded, according to the referee’s report, for hitting an opponent with his arm recklessly in the dispute for the ball. The club alleges that this version is the result of a manifest material error since, as the images provided would prove, the admonished player clears the ball with his head, and it is the rival player who runs over him. However, the club’s version is not, in the opinion of this Competition Committee, undoubtedly proven, as the club claims.

This version is not deduced in an undisputed way from the evidence provided, which does not allow a clear view or at all times the arm of the player being cautioned. As has been said, only the evidence of a manifest material error could distort the assessment made by the collegiate and, consequently, the veracity of what was recorded in the minutes.

It will be necessary in any case that it is a clear or patent error, regardless of any opinion, assessment, interpretation or legal qualification that may be made, circumstances that do not occur in this case. As this Committee has already reiterated in its resolutions, it is not enough to affirm the existence of said error for the club to allege an alternative version of what happened that is not proven thanks to the evidence provided.

Therefore, the allegations are dismissed and the disciplinary consequences of the action set forth in the arbitration act & rdquor;

Now Almería can appeal to Appeal and ultimately to CAS. In addition, Competition has set a penalty match for the Leganés player Ruben Perez by the expulsion in minute 15 of meeting. Decision made by the referee also at the request of the VAR