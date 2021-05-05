Competition accepts allegations from Betis and withdraws saved card

05/05/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has accepted the allegations presented by Betis to the card received by Mexican midfielder Andrés Guarded in last day’s match against Valladolid and has removed the card from the player, reported this Wednesday the Betic club.

Guarded saw a yellow card in the 40th minute of the match against Valladolid that, after Betis’ appeal, has been without effect and does not count in the sum of the half from Guadalajara for the four remaining games of the league competition.

For the next game against Granada, next Monday at Benito Villamarín, Yes, the French international Nabil Fekir and the Algerian Aïssa Mandi are sanctioned for accumulation of reprimands.