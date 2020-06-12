After the great reception that the series had, the studio is already working on a new season, reason why Patrick Stewart spoke of the second session of ‘Star Trek: Picard’, a program in which in addition to being an actor, he serves as a producer, which speaks of the great love he has for this saga.

The series that arrived this year takes place 18 years after the events seen in ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’, so we could see a Jean-Luc Picard, extremely devastated by the death of Data and the destruction of Romulus, so the series showed a new facet of the popular character.

So much was the confidence that CBS had in the series, that before the first season will premiere, I had already ordered one more, which allowed the production to work more freely and they delivered a product that satisfied all the fans of this universe, who are already looking forward to the continuation of the story.

In an interview with the LA Times, Patrick Stewart revealed that during the first season the relationship between the actors of the series was very tight, what was undoubtedly reflected in the program, however, now that they know each other better, there is an atmosphere of confidence in the cast, so the second season will be better.

“There was no socialization [entre los actores] during the first five months where we were filming [la primera temporada]. When we got to the end we had promotional activities to commit to and we traveled together on planes and we got to know each other much better. This is going to be a new element in the second season, that there is a lot of mutual respect everywhere. If you know that you can take risks, and that there is a network around you that if you crash on the ground they will catch you, it is a wonderful feeling. This is how I feel now. I feel safe, ”explained the actor.

This is how Patrick Stewart spoke of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and such is the success that the program has had, that the studio is already producing a new series that will be called ‘Strange New Worlds’ and will be placed before ‘The Original Series’, so this saga will expand even more.