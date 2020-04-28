The John Paul Young song already said it: Love Is In The Air / In the whisper of the trees… What we didn’t know was that those trees were going to be scary to shit. But, uh, we couldn’t expect less from the world of Monster Prom: XXL where we are all monsters (literally). But I already tell you that this should not give us any fear, because our biggest fear will be not finding a partner for our high school prom. That can’t be! No no no! In any way!

The point is that we will not be the only ones in search of our ideal partner, if our friends have also deposited their hearts on the same monster that we extinguish and we were going, our friendship can jump through the air as if we had thrown a blue shell at it. the Mario Kart. But luckily, we can avoid reaching the hands, because the facet destroys friends of Monster Prom: XXL supports both local and online multiplayer up to 4 players. We will be able to choose from 8 characters to give you our whole heart (literally, in some cases) and we will have all the additional paid content introduced in the Second Term DLC, that is, new events, secret endings and other ways to explore the life of a monster of high school in love, or with hormones a thousand per hour that pim que pam, depending on how you look at it.

What do you think about the proposal of this competitive dating simulator? Monster Prom: XXL will be released on Nintendo Switch on May 21, being already possible to reserve it in the eShop. It only has texts in English, it will be compatible with the touch screen of the console but not with the saving of data in the cloud of Nintendo Switch Online, it weighs 1.7 GB and will cost € 15.99. To finish, we leave you with the trailer that has announced this version for the Nintendo hybrid console. Do not forget to leave us your impressions of this title on our social networks or here in the comments. See you!

Monster Prom: XXL trailer for Nintendo Switch

