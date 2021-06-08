Compendium of the rarest prototypes seen in the 1980s

Excesses, in all lines, was the pattern that governed the 1980s and the same was experienced in the automotive industry and its proposals for the future, many of them so ahead of their time or so unfeasible that today they seem incredible or ridiculous .

In the following Goodwood Road & Racing video we review the best and craziest prototypes of this decade.

Citroën Karin prototype from the 1980s

Among the most ‘crazy’ futuristic cars were the Citroën Karin with its pyramidal design and offering three seats inside with a central driving position, before the McLaren F1 arrived.

Another protagonist of this compilation is the Lamborghini Athon designed by Marc Deschamps for the Bertone house and had a 3.0-liter V8 with 260HP. Its body was Spyder type and had an almost 100% digital dashboard and console.

Lamborghini Athon

Another is the Italdesign Machimoto from 1986 It featured an extravagant ‘open-air’ design and seating for nine in a configuration and look more like an amusement park cart.

A couple of minivans, the Pontiac trans sport and the Bertone Genesis with gull-wing doors and a ‘familiar’ idea that would take a couple of years to become a profitable segment for brands.

Italdesign Machimoto from 1986

Other rarities reveal family vehicles with six wheels and hybrid configurations that were ‘skipped’ in their time, such as the Briggs and Straton or the Plymouth Voyager III eight-wheelers that were two vehicles in one, literally because the brand joined a hatchback with a trailer to create this curiosity. And many more.

Plymouth Voyager III

Rare prototypes from the 1980s