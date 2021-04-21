compatibility and everything that is known about it

This is all you need to know if you are thinking of buying Apple AirTags and you use an Android mobile.

Apple introduced AirTag at its hardware event on March 20, as a new product designed to avoid losing common objects such as keys, backpacks, purses or bags. Due to their low price, of only 35 euros, these small devices have become the desired greats of the last Apple presentation event, and there is no doubt that they will be among the products apple best seller for this year.

But… What about those people who use Android phones? Will they be able to use AirTags with their devices, or will they be forced to turn to one of the alternatives to AirTags out there? Let’s go over everything we know.

AirTags are not compatible with Android, but …

In the same way that most location tags already available on the market, AirTags use various technologies that allow them to be located. On the one hand, it is used Bluetooth to make the association to our mobile or tablet, and to find the tag when in a range of several meters. The “Search” function is also enabled, which takes advantage of the existence of hundreds of millions of iPhone, Mac and iPad devices around the world to triangulate the position of a lost AirTag.

On the other hand, it includes ultra-wideband connectivity thanks to the Apple U1 chip, which gives the possibility of perform a precision searcheven indoors.

But despite using “universal” technologies such as Bluetooth or Ultra Wide Band, AirTag can only be used with iOS devices. Apple itself has confirmed that accessories must be configured using the “Search” application, only available on iPhone and iPad. Therefore, it is not possible associate an AurTag with an Android device.

However, in a support article published by Apple, the company did referred to AirTag compatibility with Android in a concrete situation.

And it is that Apple has devised a way that can reach facilitate the search for the lost object.: Yes the user of an AirTag activates the “lost mode”, your NFC chip will be enabled, and it will be possible read it using any device with NFC, including Android mobiles.

Thus, when bringing an NFC-enabled device closer to the AirTag, A web page will open with the serial number of the tag, as well as the user’s contact information that you have lost the object in question.

Therefore, if you were thinking of buying an AirTag to use with your Android mobile, it would be better to go looking for an alternative. Instead, yes you find an AirTag somewhere, try to bring your Android mobile closer to it with the NFC activated. You may end up making someone’s day if you do.

