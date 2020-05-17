Guadalajara Jalisco.- In interview with Fernando Schwartz, Lark Gonzalez He assured that it makes him laugh the comparisons with the player of Chivas Women, Rule Palafox and revealed why he left Chivas to play in America Feminine.

Questioned by Schwartz about whether she and Norma Palafox are the most media players in the women’s MX League, Alondra said they have always been compared.

It is always the comparison of Alondra is following in the steps of Norma Palafox, the truth makes me laugh, because everyone is in their path, everyone is in his career, I do not compare myself to anyone. My respects for Norma, she is a great person, a great player ”, she declared.

Alondra González assured that she is on her way and Norma on hers, each one shining in their own way.

Both Alondra González and Norma Palafox have dabbled with TikTok videos.

Reveals why she left Chivas female to go to America

Alondra González debuted with Chivas feminine, but his last team in Mx women’s league fue in feminine America and explained why the change was due.

Alondra was grateful to Chivas Femenil, because she debuted there, achieving her dream.

I went to America for a thousand things, for personal reasons. I had to get out of here, I had to get out of my comfort zone, it was an incredible challenge, it was getting out of my house, being independent. With both clubs, I am totally grateful, ”she said.

Alondra González pointed out that she does see a future for the Mx Women’s League and in her passing, she realized that it is a long-term project, but there has been growth and talent in women’s soccer, highlighting her time in women’s Chivas and women’s America, because he assured they are the most important teams in Mexico.

Currently, Alondra González competes in Exatlón de Estados Unidos, which was also attended by Norma Palafox, last season.

On this note:

.