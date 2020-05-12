More than a year has passed since the launch of POCOPHONE F1, that phone that became a best seller thanks to including some high performance at a reasonable price. After a 2019 without giving any signs of life, POCO started the year announcing that it was becoming an independent brand of Xiaomi and that it was preparing a new terminal to succeed POCO F1. Today, finally, the POCO F2 Pro has officially been released.

This new model returns to bet on specifications of the premium range and a price closer to the upper-middle range. Then, we compare it with the main models of the competition. Being a “Pro” terminal, we have taken as reference the flagships of the Android manufacturers par excellence (although most present a much higher price): the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, the Huawei P40 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the

Realme X50 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro. We also wanted to put in a proposal from Apple, so we opted for the iPhone 11 Pro

Big screens are in fashion

Leaving aside the iPhone 11 Pro, which includes a 5.8-inch panel, all the models in the comparison are betting on screens greater than 6 inches diagonal. In the case of the new POCO F2 Pro, the concrete size is 6.67 inches, same as Xiaomi’s proposal and above those of Huawei and Realme. The rest exceed 6.7 inches.

If we look at the resolution, we see that most have opted for FullHD + quality, except for Samsung, OPPO and OnePlus, which go one step further to bet on QHD +. And something that is becoming more common: all the Android models of the comparison they incorporate a fingerprint reader under the panel. Not so the iPhone 11 Pro, which reduces its biometric identification systems to facial recognition (Face ID).

The overall dimensions and weight are quite similar in all models, except for the Apple phone, which, as we said, has a smaller screen. However, the POCO F2 Pro, at 218g, is the heaviest of all. Where there are differences is in the solution used to house the front camera: POCO is the only brand that has opted for a retractable system to hide it in the body. The rest resort to drilling or notch.

The latest in processors and more battery than any

In the brain, there are no surprises: the Galaxy S20 + mounts the Exynos 990 from Samsung, the iPhone 11 Pro incorporates the A13 Bionic from Apple and the Huawei P40 Pro has the Kirin 990. All the others, including the POCO F2 Pro, have of the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865, which means they are all compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks.

Leaving aside the iPhone 11 Pro, which only supports 4G networks, all the Android models in the comparison are compatible with the 5G NSA and SA networks.

With some exceptions with 512 GB, the internal storage moves in most cases between 128 and 256 GB, precisely the two options in which the POCO F2 Pro is available. It is in RAM where this new model stays somewhat below (although above the iPhone), since it offers 6 and 8 GB, nothing of the 12 GB that does include other proposals.

And the battery? The 4,700 mAh capacity of the POCO F2 Pro is above all other proposalsThe closest is the 4,510 mAh of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The fast charging system, however, is e 30 W, which means that it is slower than the Huawei, Realme, OPPO and Xiaomi models.

Quad rear camera reigns supreme

Starting with the front camera, the POCO F2 Pro features a single 20 MP sensor, same resolution as Xiaomi’s proposal. In this sense, the 32 MP of the Find X2 Pro, the P40 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro are victorious. In addition, the latter adds a second 8 MP sensor and the Huawei model also has an IR sensor.

Except for the triple camera on the iPhone 11 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 Pro, all the others have opted for four sensors

And finally, let’s look at the rear camera. Here, with the exception of the triple camera of the iPhone 11 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 Pro, all the others have opted for four sensors for their rear photographic equipment, including among them a telephoto lens with optical zoom and a wide angle.

The maximum resolution of the main sensor that each one offers is different, so that the 64 MP of the POCO F2 Pro equal to those of the Realme X50 Pro and only stay below the 108 MP of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Comparison chart

Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Realme X50 Pro

OPPO Find X2 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

screen

AMOLED 6.67 “

Full HD +

OLED Super Retina XDR 5.8 “

Full HD +

OLED 6.58 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

AMOLED 6.7 “

QHD + 120 Hz

AMOLED 6.67 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

AMOLED 6.44 “

Full HD +

90 Hz

AMOLED 6.7 “

QHD +



120 Hz

AMOLED 6.78 “

QHD +



120Hz

Dimensions and weight

163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm

218 g

144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm

188 g

158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

209 g

161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm

186 g

162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

208 g

158.96 x 74.24 x 8.9 mm

205 g

165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm

207 g

165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm

199 g

Processor

Snapdragon 865

A13 Bionic

Kirin 990

Exynos 990

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

RAM

6/8 GB

4GB

8 GB

8 GB

8 GB

8/12 GB

12 GB

8/12 GB

Storage

128/256 GB

64/256/512 GB

256 GB

128 GB

256 GB

128/256 GB

512 GB

128/256 GB

Frontal camera

20 MP

12 MP f / 2.2

32 MP

IR sensor

10 MP f / 2.2

20 MP f / 2.0

32 MP f / 2.5

8 MP wide angle f / 2.2

32 MP f / 2.4

16 MP

Rear camera

64 MP f / 1.89

13 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

5 MP 3X zoom and macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

12 MP wide angle

12MP ultra wide angle

12 MP 2X telephoto zoom lens

50 MP

40MP ultra wide angle

12 MP telephoto lens

ToF sensor

12 MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide

12 MP f / 1.8 wide angle

64 MP f / 2.0 telephoto

ToF sensor

108 MP

20 MP ultra wide angle

12 MP bokeh

8 MP 10X Hybrid Zoom Telephoto

64 MP f / 1.8 telephoto

8 MP f / 2.3 ultra panoramic

13 MP f / 2.5 telephoto 2x

2 MP monochrome

48 MP

48MP ultra wide angle

13 MP zoom

48 MP

8

MP telephoto

48MP wide angle



5 MP bokeh

Drums

4,700 mAh

30W fast charge

3,179 mAh

Fast charge

4,200 mAh

Fast charge 40W

27W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

4,500 mAh



Fast charge

Fast wireless charging

Reverse charge

4,500 mAh

50W fast charge

30W wireless charging

Reversible wireless charging 10W

4,200 mAh

65W super fast charging

4,260 mAh

Fast charge 65W

4,510 mAh

30W fast charge

30W wireless charging

3W reverse wireless charging

Others

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

4G LTE

Face ID

IP68

5G SA / NSA

On-screen fingerprint reader

IP68

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

IP68

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader on the screen

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader under the screen

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader under the screen

IP65

5G SA / NSA

Fingerprint reader under the screen

PRICE

From 549 euros

From 1,159 euros

1,099 euros

From 1,009 euros

999 euros

From 599 euros

1,199 euros

From 909 euros