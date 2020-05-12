More than a year has passed since the launch of POCOPHONE F1, that phone that became a best seller thanks to including some high performance at a reasonable price. After a 2019 without giving any signs of life, POCO started the year announcing that it was becoming an independent brand of Xiaomi and that it was preparing a new terminal to succeed POCO F1. Today, finally, the POCO F2 Pro has officially been released.
This new model returns to bet on specifications of the premium range and a price closer to the upper-middle range. Then, we compare it with the main models of the competition. Being a “Pro” terminal, we have taken as reference the flagships of the Android manufacturers par excellence (although most present a much higher price): the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, the Huawei P40 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the
Realme X50 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro. We also wanted to put in a proposal from Apple, so we opted for the iPhone 11 Pro
Big screens are in fashion
Leaving aside the iPhone 11 Pro, which includes a 5.8-inch panel, all the models in the comparison are betting on screens greater than 6 inches diagonal. In the case of the new POCO F2 Pro, the concrete size is 6.67 inches, same as Xiaomi’s proposal and above those of Huawei and Realme. The rest exceed 6.7 inches.
If we look at the resolution, we see that most have opted for FullHD + quality, except for Samsung, OPPO and OnePlus, which go one step further to bet on QHD +. And something that is becoming more common: all the Android models of the comparison they incorporate a fingerprint reader under the panel. Not so the iPhone 11 Pro, which reduces its biometric identification systems to facial recognition (Face ID).
The overall dimensions and weight are quite similar in all models, except for the Apple phone, which, as we said, has a smaller screen. However, the POCO F2 Pro, at 218g, is the heaviest of all. Where there are differences is in the solution used to house the front camera: POCO is the only brand that has opted for a retractable system to hide it in the body. The rest resort to drilling or notch.
The latest in processors and more battery than any
In the brain, there are no surprises: the Galaxy S20 + mounts the Exynos 990 from Samsung, the iPhone 11 Pro incorporates the A13 Bionic from Apple and the Huawei P40 Pro has the Kirin 990. All the others, including the POCO F2 Pro, have of the latest from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865, which means they are all compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks.
Leaving aside the iPhone 11 Pro, which only supports 4G networks, all the Android models in the comparison are compatible with the 5G NSA and SA networks.
With some exceptions with 512 GB, the internal storage moves in most cases between 128 and 256 GB, precisely the two options in which the POCO F2 Pro is available. It is in RAM where this new model stays somewhat below (although above the iPhone), since it offers 6 and 8 GB, nothing of the 12 GB that does include other proposals.
And the battery? The 4,700 mAh capacity of the POCO F2 Pro is above all other proposalsThe closest is the 4,510 mAh of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The fast charging system, however, is e 30 W, which means that it is slower than the Huawei, Realme, OPPO and Xiaomi models.
Quad rear camera reigns supreme
Starting with the front camera, the POCO F2 Pro features a single 20 MP sensor, same resolution as Xiaomi’s proposal. In this sense, the 32 MP of the Find X2 Pro, the P40 Pro and the Realme X50 Pro are victorious. In addition, the latter adds a second 8 MP sensor and the Huawei model also has an IR sensor.
Except for the triple camera on the iPhone 11 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 Pro, all the others have opted for four sensors
And finally, let’s look at the rear camera. Here, with the exception of the triple camera of the iPhone 11 Pro and the OPPO Find X2 Pro, all the others have opted for four sensors for their rear photographic equipment, including among them a telephoto lens with optical zoom and a wide angle.
The maximum resolution of the main sensor that each one offers is different, so that the 64 MP of the POCO F2 Pro equal to those of the Realme X50 Pro and only stay below the 108 MP of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Comparison chart
Xiaomi POCO F2 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 +
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Realme X50 Pro
OPPO Find X2 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro
screen
AMOLED 6.67 “
Full HD +
OLED Super Retina XDR 5.8 “
Full HD +
OLED 6.58 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
AMOLED 6.7 “
QHD + 120 Hz
AMOLED 6.67 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
AMOLED 6.44 “
Full HD +
90 Hz
AMOLED 6.7 “
QHD +
120 Hz
AMOLED 6.78 “
QHD +
120Hz
Dimensions and weight
163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm
218 g
144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm
188 g
158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm
209 g
161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm
186 g
162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm
208 g
158.96 x 74.24 x 8.9 mm
205 g
165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm
207 g
165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
199 g
Processor
Snapdragon 865
A13 Bionic
Kirin 990
Exynos 990
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
Snapdragon 865
RAM
6/8 GB
4GB
8 GB
8 GB
8 GB
8/12 GB
12 GB
8/12 GB
Storage
128/256 GB
64/256/512 GB
256 GB
128 GB
256 GB
128/256 GB
512 GB
128/256 GB
Frontal camera
20 MP
12 MP f / 2.2
32 MP
IR sensor
10 MP f / 2.2
20 MP f / 2.0
32 MP f / 2.5
8 MP wide angle f / 2.2
32 MP f / 2.4
16 MP
Rear camera
64 MP f / 1.89
13 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
5 MP 3X zoom and macro
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
12 MP wide angle
12MP ultra wide angle
12 MP 2X telephoto zoom lens
50 MP
40MP ultra wide angle
12 MP telephoto lens
ToF sensor
12 MP f / 2.2 ultra-wide
12 MP f / 1.8 wide angle
64 MP f / 2.0 telephoto
ToF sensor
108 MP
20 MP ultra wide angle
12 MP bokeh
8 MP 10X Hybrid Zoom Telephoto
64 MP f / 1.8 telephoto
8 MP f / 2.3 ultra panoramic
13 MP f / 2.5 telephoto 2x
2 MP monochrome
48 MP
48MP ultra wide angle
13 MP zoom
48 MP
8
MP telephoto
48MP wide angle
5 MP bokeh
Drums
4,700 mAh
30W fast charge
3,179 mAh
Fast charge
4,200 mAh
Fast charge 40W
27W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
4,500 mAh
Fast charge
Fast wireless charging
Reverse charge
4,500 mAh
50W fast charge
30W wireless charging
Reversible wireless charging 10W
4,200 mAh
65W super fast charging
4,260 mAh
Fast charge 65W
4,510 mAh
30W fast charge
30W wireless charging
3W reverse wireless charging
Others
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
4G LTE
Face ID
IP68
5G SA / NSA
On-screen fingerprint reader
IP68
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
IP68
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader on the screen
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader under the screen
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader under the screen
IP65
5G SA / NSA
Fingerprint reader under the screen
PRICE
From 549 euros
From 1,159 euros
1,099 euros
From 1,009 euros
999 euros
From 599 euros
1,199 euros
From 909 euros