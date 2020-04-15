Finally Apple made official the launch of the new iPhone SE, a device that as mentioned by rumors, retains the appearance of the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch screen, with a Touch ID button. The device comes to the market with a powerful bet in terms of specifications, since it not only has the A13 Bionic processor, but also comes with longer battery life, an affordable price and the features of iOS 13, which make it much more attractive.
This is the iPhone SE vs. the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro:
iPhone SE
iPhone 8
iPhone XR
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
SCREEN
4.7-inch screen with True Tone
4.7-inch Multi-Touch LCD with IPS, Touch ID, True Tone technology. 1,334 x 750 pixels (326 dpi)
Liquid Retina HD IPS 6.1-inch 1,792 x 828 pixels (326 ppi) True-tone, haptic response
Liquid Retina HD IPS 6.1-inch 1,792 x 828 pixels (326 ppi) True-tone, haptic response
Super Retina XDR OLED 5.8 “with a resolution of 1,125 x 2,436 pixels in 19.5: 9 format, HDR10, Dolby Vision.
PROCESSOR
Chip A13 Bionic
A11 Bionic
A12 Bionic
A13 Bionic Chip U1
A13 Bionic with Neural Engine.
RAM
–
2GB
3GB
4GB
4GB
STORAGE
64GB, 128GB and 256GB
64GB
128GB
64GB and 128GB
64GB, 128GB and 256GB
64GB, 256GB, and 512GB
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148 grams
138.4 x 6.73 x 7.3mm 148 grams
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm 194 grams
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm 194 grams
144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm
188 grams
REAR CAMERA
12MP 4K video recording
12MP f / 1.8 wide angle Flash True Tone
12MP f / 1.8 wide angle Flash True Tone
12MP f / 1.8 wide angle 12MP f / 2.4 ultra wide angle 2x optical zoom, True Tone flash with LED
Triple camera (12 MP wide angle, 12 MP wide angle and 12 MP telephoto)
FRONT CAMERA
7MP
7MP f / 2.2 1080p video recording
7MP f / 2.2 1080p video recording
12MP f / 2.2 4K video recording
12 MP TrueDepth
4K video recording
DRUMS
–
1,821mAh
2942mAh
3110mAh
3,190 mAh
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)
LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with read mode, GPS, Lightning, wireless charging
Gigabit class LTE, Wifi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)
4G LTE Advanced, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)
4G LTE Advanced, Dual Band Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)
COLORS
White, black and red (RED)
Gold, silver, space gray
Black, white, yellow, red, coral and blue
Black, white, yellow, red, green and mauve
Space gray, silver, gold, night green.
OTHERS
Second generation Touch ID sensor, wireless charging, lightning connector, IP67 protection
IP67 protection, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer
IP67 protection, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, FaceID
Protection IP68, FaceID, Dolby Atmos stereo sound
Protection IP68, FaceID, Dolby Atmos stereo sound
PRICE
From $ 399 (pending the official price in euros)
From 539 euros
From 709 euros
From 809 euros
From 1,159.00 euros
A very even fight, with options for all needs
As you can see, this is the final template of the devices released by the Cupertino firm so far. With the iPhone SE, Apple wants to offer users a not only cheaper but also a powerful alternative that includes a longer battery life, a good size and brings the powerful A13 Bionic processor to a team that is not flagship. The above makes the device a pretty attractive proposition for an audience that is looking for an economic equipment but with excellent benefits.
This also makes us think that the iPhone 8 is being somewhat relegated, in terms of specifications and price, and even, the Cupertino firm has removed it from its website since undoubtedly many will prefer to acquire the iPhone SE, starting not only with The monetary issue, but also for elements such as the A13 Bionic processor and the additional storage capacity offered by the SE.
Now, it can also be said that the iPhone SE enters to compete a little hand in hand with the iPhone XR, because although they are a little distant on the issue of price, the two devices are powerful and offer similar specifications. Even the iPhone SE wins by offering up to 256GB of storage, something that is not found in the XR and that can be a key factor when deciding on one of the two devices.
Compared to the higher-end iPhone, the second-generation iPhone SE is quite competitive, especially for its A13 Bionic processor, that puts it on par with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro in terms of performance. We still have to wait to know information such as the battery and RAM, but most likely they are two features superior to those offered by the iPhone 8 and very similar to those of the XR.
To the above we must add valuable software elements that are very striking, as the theme of the arrival of ‘Portrait Mode’ to the second generation iPhone SE, without having Face ID. This is very important for users who want to access this feature on their cameras, but cannot purchase a high-cost smartphone.
