Finally Apple made official the launch of the new iPhone SE, a device that as mentioned by rumors, retains the appearance of the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch screen, with a Touch ID button. The device comes to the market with a powerful bet in terms of specifications, since it not only has the A13 Bionic processor, but also comes with longer battery life, an affordable price and the features of iOS 13, which make it much more attractive.

From Applesfera we have created this post so that our readers can compare the iPhone SE and its price with the rest of the Apple family of smartphones, so that they have a broader view of the specifications and they can know which is the device that adapts to their needs.

This is the iPhone SE vs. the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro:

iPhone SE

iPhone 8

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

SCREEN

4.7-inch screen with True Tone

4.7-inch Multi-Touch LCD with IPS, Touch ID, True Tone technology. 1,334 x 750 pixels (326 dpi)

Liquid Retina HD IPS 6.1-inch 1,792 x 828 pixels (326 ppi) True-tone, haptic response

Liquid Retina HD IPS 6.1-inch 1,792 x 828 pixels (326 ppi) True-tone, haptic response

Super Retina XDR OLED 5.8 “with a resolution of 1,125 x 2,436 pixels in 19.5: 9 format, HDR10, Dolby Vision.

PROCESSOR

Chip A13 Bionic

A11 Bionic

A12 Bionic

A13 Bionic Chip U1

A13 Bionic with Neural Engine.

RAM

–

2GB

3GB

4GB

4GB

STORAGE

64GB, 128GB and 256GB

64GB

128GB

64GB and 128GB

64GB, 128GB and 256GB

64GB, 256GB, and 512GB

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, 148 grams

138.4 x 6.73 x 7.3mm 148 grams

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm 194 grams

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm 194 grams

144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm

188 grams

REAR CAMERA

12MP 4K video recording

12MP f / 1.8 wide angle Flash True Tone

12MP f / 1.8 wide angle Flash True Tone

12MP f / 1.8 wide angle 12MP f / 2.4 ultra wide angle 2x optical zoom, True Tone flash with LED

Triple camera (12 MP wide angle, 12 MP wide angle and 12 MP telephoto)

FRONT CAMERA

7MP

7MP f / 2.2 1080p video recording

7MP f / 2.2 1080p video recording

12MP f / 2.2 4K video recording

12 MP TrueDepth

4K video recording

DRUMS

–

1,821mAh

2942mAh

3110mAh

3,190 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)

LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with read mode, GPS, Lightning, wireless charging

Gigabit class LTE, Wifi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)

4G LTE Advanced, Wifi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)

4G LTE Advanced, Dual Band Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)

COLORS

White, black and red (RED)

Gold, silver, space gray

Black, white, yellow, red, coral and blue

Black, white, yellow, red, green and mauve

Space gray, silver, gold, night green.

OTHERS

Second generation Touch ID sensor, wireless charging, lightning connector, IP67 protection

IP67 protection, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer

IP67 protection, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, FaceID

Protection IP68, FaceID, Dolby Atmos stereo sound

Protection IP68, FaceID, Dolby Atmos stereo sound

PRICE

From $ 399 (pending the official price in euros)

From 539 euros

From 709 euros

From 809 euros

From 1,159.00 euros

A very even fight, with options for all needs

As you can see, this is the final template of the devices released by the Cupertino firm so far. With the iPhone SE, Apple wants to offer users a not only cheaper but also a powerful alternative that includes a longer battery life, a good size and brings the powerful A13 Bionic processor to a team that is not flagship. The above makes the device a pretty attractive proposition for an audience that is looking for an economic equipment but with excellent benefits.

This also makes us think that the iPhone 8 is being somewhat relegated, in terms of specifications and price, and even, the Cupertino firm has removed it from its website since undoubtedly many will prefer to acquire the iPhone SE, starting not only with The monetary issue, but also for elements such as the A13 Bionic processor and the additional storage capacity offered by the SE.

Now, it can also be said that the iPhone SE enters to compete a little hand in hand with the iPhone XR, because although they are a little distant on the issue of price, the two devices are powerful and offer similar specifications. Even the iPhone SE wins by offering up to 256GB of storage, something that is not found in the XR and that can be a key factor when deciding on one of the two devices.

Compared to the higher-end iPhone, the second-generation iPhone SE is quite competitive, especially for its A13 Bionic processor, that puts it on par with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro in terms of performance. We still have to wait to know information such as the battery and RAM, but most likely they are two features superior to those offered by the iPhone 8 and very similar to those of the XR.

To the above we must add valuable software elements that are very striking, as the theme of the arrival of ‘Portrait Mode’ to the second generation iPhone SE, without having Face ID. This is very important for users who want to access this feature on their cameras, but cannot purchase a high-cost smartphone.

