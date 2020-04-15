With the recent presentation of the eagerly awaited second-generation iPhone SE the iPhone family welcomes a new member. Over the past few months we have heard countless rumors about the design and features of this new iPhone, now, with its official arrival, let’s see how it looks with its closest relatives, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

Specifications, a way to compare

Whether we want to buy our first iPhone, or if we want to renew an old model, being clear about the specifications of the different models is important. It should be noted that, in the end, the user experience goes beyond simple numbers or specifications and yet it is helpful to keep them in mind.

Recall that the iPhone 7, along with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, although officially discontinued by the company, is still for sale in the Apple Refurbished Products Section and at several independent vendors.

External design and display

As for the external design and the screen, the changes, as expected, are few. The main novelty is found in the red color that is offered as part of Apple’s participation in (PRODUCT) RED products.

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE

Finish

Glossy Black, Matte Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold and (PRODUCT) RED

Gold, silver and space gray

Black, White and (PRODUCT) RED

screen

4.7 inches

4.7 inches

4.7 inches

Resolution

1,334 by 750 pixel 326 p / p Retina HD LCD screen

1,334 by 750 pixel 326 p / p Retina HD LCD screen

1,334 by 750 pixel 326 p / p Retina HD LCD screen

True tone

Not

Yes

Yes

Wide color gamut (P3)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Brightness

625 nits

625 nits

625 nits

Dimensions

13.83 x 6.71 x 0.71 cm

13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73 cm

13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73 cm

Weight

138 g

148 g

148 g

Contrast

1,400: 1

1,400: 1

1,400: 1

Waterproof

IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes)

IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes)

IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes)

Sensors, cameras and connectivity

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE

Rear camera

12Mpx, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom

12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom

12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom

Frontal camera

7 Mpx camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture

7 Mpx camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture

7 Mpx camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control

Sensors

Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer

Connectivity

Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac with MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac with MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax with MIMO 2×2, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM

Drums

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE

Talk time

Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours

Web browsing

Up to 12 hours

Up to 14 hours

Up to 14 hours

Video Playback

Up to 13 hours

Up to 13 hours

Up to 13 hours

Video playback (streaming)

–

–

Up to 8 hours

Audio Playback

Up to 40 hours

Up to 40 hours

Up to 40 hours

Fast charge

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter

Wireless charging

Not

Yes

Yes

Connector

Lightning

Lightning

Lightning

Processor, storage and operating system

iPhone 7

iPhone 8

iPhone SE

Processor

A10 Fusion

Chip A11 Bionic, Neural Engine

A13 Bionic chip, 3rd generation Neural Engine

Storage

32, 128 or 256 GB

64 or 128 GB

64, 128 or 256 GB

OS

iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13

Price and availability

We can reserve the new iPhone SE (2020) starting this coming Friday, April 17. The prices, depending on the capacities, are as follows:

64GB iPhone SE (2020): 489 euros.

128GB iPhone SE (2020): 539 euros.

256GB iPhone SE (2020): 659 euros.

It is clear that the iPhone SE (2020) is aimed at a different audience than those who are looking for the latest news and the most cutting-edge features, and yet it is the most competent iPhone in its price range. An update expected by many that is now available.

