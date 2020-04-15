With the recent presentation of the eagerly awaited second-generation iPhone SE the iPhone family welcomes a new member. Over the past few months we have heard countless rumors about the design and features of this new iPhone, now, with its official arrival, let’s see how it looks with its closest relatives, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.
Specifications, a way to compare
Whether we want to buy our first iPhone, or if we want to renew an old model, being clear about the specifications of the different models is important. It should be noted that, in the end, the user experience goes beyond simple numbers or specifications and yet it is helpful to keep them in mind.
Recall that the iPhone 7, along with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, although officially discontinued by the company, is still for sale in the Apple Refurbished Products Section and at several independent vendors.
External design and display
As for the external design and the screen, the changes, as expected, are few. The main novelty is found in the red color that is offered as part of Apple’s participation in (PRODUCT) RED products.
iPhone 7
iPhone 8
iPhone SE
Finish
Glossy Black, Matte Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold and (PRODUCT) RED
Gold, silver and space gray
Black, White and (PRODUCT) RED
screen
4.7 inches
4.7 inches
4.7 inches
Resolution
1,334 by 750 pixel 326 p / p Retina HD LCD screen
1,334 by 750 pixel 326 p / p Retina HD LCD screen
1,334 by 750 pixel 326 p / p Retina HD LCD screen
True tone
Not
Yes
Yes
Wide color gamut (P3)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Brightness
625 nits
625 nits
625 nits
Dimensions
13.83 x 6.71 x 0.71 cm
13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73 cm
13.84 x 6.73 x 0.73 cm
Weight
138 g
148 g
148 g
Contrast
1,400: 1
1,400: 1
1,400: 1
Waterproof
IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes)
IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes)
IP67 (up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes)
Sensors, cameras and connectivity
iPhone 7
iPhone 8
iPhone SE
Rear camera
12Mpx, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom
12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom
12 Mpx with wide angle, ƒ / 1.8 aperture, x5 digital zoom
Frontal camera
7 Mpx camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture
7 Mpx camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture
7 Mpx camera, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh effect and Depth Control
Sensors
Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
Unlock by Touch ID, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer
Connectivity
Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac with MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac with MIMO, GPS and GLONASS, NFC
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n / ac / ax with MIMO 2×2, GPS and GLONASS, NFC, eSIM
Drums
iPhone 7
iPhone 8
iPhone SE
Talk time
Up to 14 hours
Up to 14 hours
Up to 14 hours
Web browsing
Up to 12 hours
Up to 14 hours
Up to 14 hours
Video Playback
Up to 13 hours
Up to 13 hours
Up to 13 hours
Video playback (streaming)
–
–
Up to 8 hours
Audio Playback
Up to 40 hours
Up to 40 hours
Up to 40 hours
Fast charge
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with an 18W or higher adapter
Wireless charging
Not
Yes
Yes
Connector
Lightning
Lightning
Lightning
Processor, storage and operating system
iPhone 7
iPhone 8
iPhone SE
Processor
A10 Fusion
Chip A11 Bionic, Neural Engine
A13 Bionic chip, 3rd generation Neural Engine
Storage
32, 128 or 256 GB
64 or 128 GB
64, 128 or 256 GB
OS
iOS 13
iOS 13
iOS 13
Price and availability
We can reserve the new iPhone SE (2020) starting this coming Friday, April 17. The prices, depending on the capacities, are as follows:
64GB iPhone SE (2020): 489 euros.
128GB iPhone SE (2020): 539 euros.
256GB iPhone SE (2020): 659 euros.
It is clear that the iPhone SE (2020) is aimed at a different audience than those who are looking for the latest news and the most cutting-edge features, and yet it is the most competent iPhone in its price range. An update expected by many that is now available.
