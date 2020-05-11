Nintendo Switch is being a successful console. There is nothing more to see the sales it has had since its release in 2017, and this of course is thanks to the games it has, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield or Animal Crossing: New Horizons, two of the most successful games in the hybrid console. Also, a large part of this success has games that previously came out on Wii U exclusively and are now coming out on Nintendo Switch to give it a second life. One of those games is The Wonderful 101, title of PlatinumGames and Nintendo.

A few months ago, PlatinumGames released a Kickstarter for fans to support the project to release The Wonderful 101: Remastered for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4. Thanks to that support, PlatinumGames could distribute the superhero game to all platforms, since by “losing” the exclusivity of Nintendo, it was not going to support it with its distribution. The game was due for release this month, but due to the coronavirus, The Wonderful 101: Remastered has been delayed. However, for the people who supported the project, PlatinumGames has given them download codes so they can start enjoying it. Here we show you a video made by the GameXplain medium in which they compare the versions of Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

As you can see, there is no difference between the two versions at the graphic level. We do see a difference, and that is that at the beginning, when the Nintendo logo is to appear, a message appears warning of the safety distance when playing, something that seems to a server to be irrelevant. Also, as we have previously reported, the Nintendo logo also disappears from the credits, and this seems very strange to us, since being an exclusive Wii U game, Nintendo has part of the rights to this game.

Remember that you can enjoy The Wonderful 101: Remastered from May 19 via eShop and in Physical format from 3rd of July. And you, will you become a superhero to save the world?

