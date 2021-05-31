Comparison Peugeot Rifter vs Volkswagen Caddy, insurmountable differences (With video)

Industrial-derived minivans are experiencing a commercial explosion. More and more brands and models are joining the party. The Peugeot Rifter and the Volkswagen Caddy are two benchmarks in the segment, so we compared them to find out which is better.

You’ve seen a lot of cars of the type lately Volkswagen Caddy and Peugeot Rifter, and a lot of attention because I said cars and not vans. In recent times, new models have emerged from under the stones, why? Well, for obvious reasons that we are going to reel off little by little, and in passing compare two reference models of the segment to see which is the most logical option of them.

We analyze and compare the new Volkswagen Caddy against the Peugeot Rifter

As I was saying, in recent years new models have emerged almost every month. Toyota Proace City, Opel Combo, Volkswagen Caddy, Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter, Dacia Dokker, FIAT Doblo, Ford Tourneo, Mercedes T-Class and Renault Kangoo are the options that are currently available on the market. Almost nothing. Currently there are more models of this type than general sedans. What the industry has changed in just a few years.

One of the main characteristics of this type of vehicle is the design. It is clear that a tourism of this type is not bought with the heart, you do not fall in love with him as soon as you see him. You buy with your head, with logic. Imagine a Volkswagen Arteon or a Peugeot 508 with its sleek lines and sexy shapes. Well, in this case it is the opposite because the form is at the service of the function, and not the other way around.

The Caddy offers a more conventional and low nose, while the Rifter is higher and industrial

Let’s see, things as they are. Although they are considered passenger cars, they are derived from industrial vehicles, but the necessary aesthetic changes have been made so they have a completely different roll. No black bumpers, no exposed steel wheels, no covered panels. A very successful transformation that in this case makes us have two very similar models, but with completely different designs.

If we are interested in a car like the Rifter or the Caddy, it is because we are looking for versatility and space, a lot of space. These characteristics are given to us by any model in the category, all of which show various types of bodies, short or medium and long.. The difference will lie mainly in the length of the car, in the load capacity, and in the number of passengers that can ride. So you can see the difference, the Volkswagen Caddy has the compact body, while the Peugeot Rifter is the longest version of all.

MeasurementsVW CaddyVW Caddy MaxiPeugeot RifterPeugeot Rifter XLLength4.5 m4.85 m4.4 m4.75 mWidth1.85 m1.85 m1.85 m1.85 mHeight1.83 m1.8 m1.8 m1.88 m Wheelbase2.75 m2.97 m2, 78 m2.97 m

An added advantage, which cannot be shown by any other type of car on the market, are the sliding rear doors.. They seem silly, but they are most useful. Imagine that we have parked in the supermarket, that we are going with the child and that we cannot ride him because the door does not open. In this case it is very simple, we run the door, we put the child in and now, with all tranquility we can look for the human form in which we can get ourselves to leave the square.

Practicality, practicality and practicality. Everything is designed so that we can do things in a comfortable and spacious way. Both the entrance and the exit are very comfortable since we do not have a door that bothers us, and because the ground clearance is very generous, even more than in some models that claim to be called SUVs and that are hardly able to climb a curb.

The way each model presents the second row of seats is different, and to show a button. The Volkswagen Caddy offers a touring bench seat, fractured in a 60:40 ratio and with removable seats from the car itself. But if we go to the Peugeot Rifter we see that there are three individual seats. This allows a greater flexibility of the interior space and also that we can put three child seats with their corresponding ISOFIX fixings. And there the advantages of the Rifter in the rear row do not end, because it also has power windows, USB sockets and ventilation outlets with flow regulation. Point for Peugeot.

Remember, function before form. That translates into huge trunks for you to pack everything you might need, and more. As each one offers different body lengths, the volume can vary between a lot and a lot. In the specific case at hand, the Rifter is slightly more generous in all versions, also adding the practical and comfortable casement window that allows us not to always have to open the gate, something that cannot always be done because the size is quite large.

Trunk VW CaddyVW Caddy MaxiPeugeot RifterPeugeot Rifter XL2 seats2.556 l3.105 l3.150 l3.500 l5 seats1.213 l1.720 l1.720 l 1.900 l7 seats191 l446 l65 l322 l

The passenger load capacities range between 2, if we fold and remove all the seats in the last two rows, and seven seats, and seven seats for real, not like in those seven-seater SUV where the last two are reserved for adults with major amputations or young children. In addition, access to these seats is much more comfortable because it can be done both from the second row and from the trunk itself.

Think of these cars as cars with a clear family focus. And surely it has ever happened to you that you have no holes to leave things. Well, in the case of the Rifter that problem you will not have because there are holes everywhere. Doors, roof, dashboard, double glove box, under the rear mats, and also in a very deep center console where everything fits, even liter and a half bottles.

The evolution that industrial-derived passenger cars have undergone has been impressive. They no longer have that rough and not very fine touch of work that did not encourage life much.. The qualities are still designed for multipurpose use, for intensive use as a work car and also for a more familiar use where, as you already know, children do not have special care. Hard plastics are the general trend, but they are not those ugly hard plastics of yesteryear. The feel is good, therefore the quality feel is not bad at all, although slightly better in the case of the Volkswagen.

The Caddy also stands out for its greater equipment, including exclusive systems within the category such as the digital instrument panel or the LED headlights. It could be said that both are capable of showing technologies and systems very similar to those of a car, where the importance of a good multimedia system with next-generation connectivity is becoming essential. Display up to 8 inches on the Rifter and up to 10 inches on the Caddy. Nor do they forget about driving assistants and safety elements, such as multiple airbags, proximity radar, parking cameras, brake and lane-keeping assistant and much more.

All bodies can fit seven seats, although space is reduced

As for the mechanical supply, it is mainly committed to diesel engines. Yes, diesel in this new world, and nothing happens either. The Rifter and the Caddy offer an almost identical range. Between 102 and 122 horses for the German and between 102 and 130 horses in the case of the French. Both can mount automatic gearboxes and front-wheel or all-wheel drive systems, but only on the Caddy. In our case we have the most powerful versions with seven-speed automatic double-clutch gearboxes for the Caddy and eight-speed torque converter for the Rifter.

Comparison Peugeot Rifter and Volkswagen Caddy, at the wheel

The aesthetics do not fall in love, and I already tell you that driving either. At the end of the day, these cars are designed for what they are designed, although once again the evolution they have undergone is very good. The driving is very similar to that of a conventional car, although the driving position is higher and therefore we have a better panoramic view of everything that surrounds us. Typical feature of an SUV.

In motion the Caddy offers a more touring behavior, although it is more uncomfortable

It should be borne in mind that typical compact platforms are hidden under this industrial appearance, as is the case of the Volkswagen Caddy MQB platform, the same used by the Volkswagen Golf, and the Rifter platform EMP2, which is the same as a Peugeot 3008, for example. These platforms not only offer better performance, but also more modern technologies and state-of-the-art propulsion systems, such as the Future Electric Caddy and Rifter to Come.

The normal thing is that we buy this type of vehicles with diesel mechanics for all the advantages that this implies. Generally more performance with lower consumption. While the refinement of the engines could be better, the reality is that they deliver more than enough performance to the cause. Even when we drive loaded with passengers and suitcases. They can go to legal beats without getting messy and without being too uncomfortable. The level of acoustic insulation has been worked to the maximum, even at high speeds. No need to yell to carry on a conversation, although in the case of long bodies you will have to raise your voice a little to communicate with the last row of seats.

The best that can be said for both the Caddy and the Rifter is that they are completely normal. Except for the elevated position and the shapes, the feeling is that of driving an ordinary car. But I must admit that the Caddy is better configured. The suspensions are shorter and therefore the oscillations of the body are less. It is more agile, although also a bit more uncomfortable when we are fully loaded. In contrast, the Rifter has a softer suspension that allows it to offer greater ride comfort, but less dynamism. Something that nobody looks for when buying a model of these characteristics, everything is said in passing.

If you are concerned about the issue of consumption, you should know that everything will depend on which version you choose, what type of use you are going to give it and what body you mount. All these factors will cause a considerable deviation in the consumption data. In the case of this test I have been able to verify that the Caddy consumes a little more than the Rifter, just half a liter more in the most extreme of cases, something that can be a factor to take into account at the time of purchase.

The Rifter is more comfortable, although its dynamic capacity is worse

What is going to be decisive is the sale price. In the market we can see options as cheap as the FIAT Dobló or the Dacia Docker, but if we look for more familiar and better equipped alternatives we must know that the sale price also grows. In the case of this comparison, the Rifter is blatantly cheaper with an approximate starting price of 20,000 euros. On the contrary, the Caddy is considerably more expensive, since in the most economical of cases the price is almost 7,000 euros higher. An insurmountable difference from my point of view.

The advantages of passenger cars, or minivans, derived from industrial vehicles are very broad, from space to versatility, passing through their improvement in comfort and finishes. They are obviously not passionate vehicles. They are very logical purchases taking into account the crazy prices that some generalist models have reached. With them the money spreads more. In the particular case of this comparison, following the marked logic patterns, the best is the Peugeot Rifter, the price difference is insurmountable. The Volkswagen Caddy is excessively expensive for what an average customer in the segment demands.

The Rifter is the clear winner of this comparison. More practical and cheaper.