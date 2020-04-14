OnePlus returns to the forefront of the high-end with two new devices, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. This is the renewal of the proposals seen last year, so they come to improve both the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. With less and less room for improvement, the company has opted for some changes compared to the previous proposals, mainly highlighting battery and refresh rate in case of the Pro model.

We are going to see the characteristics and specifications of these two new models compared to last year’s proposals. So we can appreciate everything that has changed and leave it up to the user whether or not it is worth making the leap to this new generation.

More battery and more hertz

Last year the “base” model, the OnePlus 7T, had a 3,800mAh battery that went up to 4,035mAh in the case of the Pro version. This year this has been a key point since the OnePlus 8 is part of the 4,300mAh and the Pro model goes up to 4,510mAh, a significant jump in amperage for new models. Warp Charge 30W fast charging technologies are maintained, which are beginning to be far from the best on the market, but continue to offer a good charging experience.

The Pro model wants to differentiate itself this year in the battle for hertz. We have a panel with Quad HD + and 120Hz resolution, compared to 90Hz of previous models and the OnePlus 8

Another of the great leaps this generation comes at the hands of the Pro model. In this case it goes beyond the 90Hz of the previous models and OnePlus 8 itself up to 120Hz, one of the highest refresh rates on the market and already seen in alternatives such as the Samsung Galaxy S20. In this case it makes sense that the Pro model has higher amperage, in order to alleviate the extra energy consumption that 120 Hz represents.

It goes without saying that both models are betting on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with the corresponding Snapdragon X55 modem, which allows new OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have 5G SA / NSA connectivity. At the panel level there do not seem to be great differences, the inches and resolutions are maintained in both models, Full HD + in the “no pro” model and Quad HD + in the Pro. It is also repeated with the fingerprint reader under the screen.

At the level of internal memory and RAM almost everything is repeated. The base model (OnePlus 8) repeats the 8 + 128GB and 8 + 256GB configurations seen on the OnePlus 7T. However, in this case, we find a 12 + 256 GB version, UFS 3.0. Pro model forgoes 128GB setup, being able to be configured with 8 or 12 GB of RAM together with 256 GB of internal memory.

Changes in camera but for the better?

This generation there have been relevant changes on camera. A 48-megapixel sensor is maintained, although in the case of the OnePlus 8 Pro the pixels are somewhat larger. Specifically, we are talking about the Sony IMX586 vs Sony IMX689. The OnePlus 8 repeats with the ultra-wide angle of the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro although, in a somewhat strange movement, Telephoto lens forgone by 2-megapixel macro sensor.

If we want a telephoto lens to zoom, we will have to bet on the Pro model. In the OnePlus 8 this sensor is lost in favor of a two-megapixel macro

If we want to bet on the telephoto lens, it is necessary to get on the OnePlus 8 Pro, which in addition to having an 8-megapixel telephoto adds a sensor for five-megapixel color filters. The front camera does not change at the resolution level compared to last year’s proposal, we have 16 megapixels again.

Summarizing the photographic section, the normal model loses the telephoto lens to gain a macro and the Pro model gains a sensor for color filters. Perhaps it is not the evolution on camera that OnePlus is asked for, although it will be necessary to see in the corresponding analysis if this combination ends up offering better results compared to last year.

At the software level, the brand of the house, we repeat with OxygenOS and Android 10. There are small changes at the interface level, such as new icons and dynamic wallpapers that change according to environmental conditions. Otherwise, we still have clean software and hopefully updated for a long time.

Comparison table of OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

ONEPLUS 7T

ONEPLUS 7T PRO

ONEPLUS 8

ONEPLUS 8 PRO

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm

190 grams

162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm

206 grams

160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm

180 grams

165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams

SCREEN

Fluid AMOLED

6.55 inch

FullHD + resolution

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

19.5: 9 aspect ratio

Density of 402 dpi

HDR10 +

90Hz refresh rate

Fluid AMOLED

6.67 inch

QHD + resolution

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

19.5: 9 aspect ratio

Density of 516 dpi

HDR10 +

90Hz refresh rate

Fluid AMOLED

6.55 inch

FullHD + resolution

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

20: 9 aspect ratio

Density of 402 dpi

HDR10 +

Refresh rate 90Hz

Fluid AMOLED

6.68 inch

QHD + resolution

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

19.8: 9 aspect ratio

Density of 513 dpi

HDR10 +

120Hz refresh rate

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 855+

Adreno 640 GPU

Snapdragon 855+

Adreno 640 GPU

Snapdragon 865

Adreno 640 GPU

Snapdragon 865

Adreno 640 GPU

Versions

8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

Without microSD

8GB / 256GB

Without microSD

8GB / 128GB

12/256

Without microSD

8GB / 256GB

12/256 GB

Without microSD

REAR CAMERAS

48 megapixel f / 1.6 OIS

16 megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle 127º

8 megapixel f / 2.2 OIS Zoom 2X

Dual LED Flash

48 megapixel f / 1.6 OIS

16 megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle 127º

8 megapixel f / 2.2 OIS Zoom 2X

Dual LED Flash

48 megapixel f / 1.75 OIS

16 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle

2 megapixel macro f / 2.4

Dual LED Flash

48 megapixel f / 1.78 OIS

48 megapixel f / 2.2

8 megapixel f / 2.2 telephoto

5 megapixel f / 2.4 color filter

FRONT CAMERA

16 megapixel f / 2.0

16 megapixel f / 2.0

16 megapixel f / 2.0

16 megapixel f / 2.0

DRUMS

3,800 mAh

30W fast charge

4,085 mAh

30W fast charge

4,300 mAh

30W fast charge

4,510 mAh

30W fast charge

OS

Android 10

OxygenOS 10

Android 10

OxygenOS 10

Android 10

OxygenOS 10

Android 10

OxygenOS 10

CONNECTIVITY

USB 3.1 type C

Dual nano-SIM

LTE 4×4 MIMO

WiFi 5 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

aptX HD

NFC

GPS

USB 3.1 type C

Dual nano-SIM

LTE 4×4 MIMO

WiFi 5 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0

aptX HD

NFC

GPS

USB 3.1 type C

Dual nano-SIM

LTE 4×4 MIMO

WiFi 5 2×2 MIM

Bluetooth 5.0

aptX HD

NFC

GPS

USB 3.1 type C

Dual nano-SIM

LTE 4×4 MIMO

WiFi 5 2×2 MIM

Bluetooth 5.0

aptX HD

NFC

GPS

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Face unlock

Dual stereo speaker

Dolby Atmos sound

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Face unlock

Dual stereo speaker

Dolby Atmos sound

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Face unlock

Dual stereo speaker

Dolby Atmos sound

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Face unlock

Dual stereo speaker

Dolby Atmos sound

Price

From 599 euros

From 759 euros

From 709 euros

From 909 euros