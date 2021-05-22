Comparison of the correction of Bitcoin (BTC) May 19 with that of 2017 Bear or Bull?

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped considerably since it hit an all-time high on April 14.

This is the second major correction since the previous all-time high was broken.. In 2017, there were four corrections after the break from the all-time high.

The Big Bitcoin Correction of 2017

We will only measure corrections greater than 20%, which occur after the previous all-time high of $ 1,177 (white horizontal line) is broken. The all-time high was broken on February 27, 2017.

The first correction started on March 10. It lasted 15 days and the price decreased by 32.57%.

The second correction started on June 12. It lasted 34 days and the price decreased by 39.20%.

The third correction started on September 2, lasted 13 days and the price decreased by 39.54%.

BTC’s fourth and final correction was more of a sudden drop. It lasted only four days, but the price decreased by 30%. Afterwards, it continued to rise until it reached an all-time high of $ 19,764 on December 17, 2017.

In total, the corrections lasted between 13-34 days (excluding the flash crash) and had a magnitude of between 32.57-39.54%.

Since the 2015 low, the entire upward movement lasted 1067 days. The part after the all-time high is 294 days.

BTC 2017 Movement

TradingView Chart

Current BTC movement

So far, there have only been two corrections since the previous all-time high (horizontal white line) was broken.

The first started on January 8. It lasted for 14 days, in which BTC lost 31.30% of its value.

The second began on April 14. If yesterday, May 21, was the minimum, it lasted for 35 days, in which it lost 54.31%. Therefore, it is the strongest correction to date.

Bitcoin

Corrections in the current bullish streak have lasted between 14 and 35 days, measuring between 31.30-54.31%.

Interestingly, the fixes in the 2017 streak lasted between 13 and 34 days.

The full uptrend that it measures from the bottom of December 2018 has lasted 887 days. The part from the all-time high measures 153 days.

However, if we assume that the high of $ 64,840 on April 14 was the end of the trend, those numbers drop to 854 and 120 days, respectively. The portion of the move after the all-time high is 2.45 times shorter than that of the 2017 move.

BTC Current Move

TradingView Chart

