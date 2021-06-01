comparison of mobile apps of the main cloud services

Little by little the resource of cloud services has become very common on a day-to-day basis, either for leisure or work, and in some cases the week (or even the day) that we do not have to spend is rare some file through this system. Hence it is interesting to see how are the mobile apps of the main cloud services, since on many occasions it is something we do at any time, away from a computer.

For this we will focus on Dropbox, OneDrive, Google drive Y iCloud, the four main cloud services (and also the most popular ones), according to what each of its apps presents on both iOS and Android. With the exception of iCloud, a service that we can only see for iOS devices.

Dropbox

The Dropbox app maintains the scheme on both platforms, seeing that there are tabs for Home, Files, Photos and Account. The upload button is in the center (in IOS) or in a floating button (Android), very accessible and visible, facilitating the uploading of photos but also other types of processes such as scanning a document, recording an audio or uploading another type files other than images.

Dropbox on Android.

Dropbox on iOS.

It is a very intuitive and simple interface. The login is done quickly, always with the relevant notice of the existence of a payment service if we are not users, and with the visualization of our folders and the volume that we have occupied in a clear way.

In Start, we will always see the most recent movements and it will help us to go faster to said content. On the contrary, if what interests us is to locate something that we have most forgotten and do not remember the location, at the top we see the icon of search, which allows you to locate any file by its name (or part of it).

The upload is done without problems, allowing you to select one or more elements and with the possibility of selecting for whole days when it comes to photographs. When it comes to mobiles, now we will see that all prioritize automatic backup and Dropbox too, but it is something optional that we can activate or not if we are interested, as well as notifications (of space, of a shared file, etc.).

The view that we have of each file is quite complete, since in the case of photographs it even gives us information on the luminance and other parameters, although this only happens in the iOS app. But in both cases there is a direct button for comments, the one to mark the image or file as a favorite and the menu, with all the options to share, move, duplicate, export to mobile, delete or make available offline.

Google drive

The scheme of the Google service app is similar in that it separates that first home screen with the latest from the general folder of the browser (File tab). In this case what we see is that there is a tab for Featured and another for Shared with everything that we share with more users.

Drive on Android.

The upload button is visible and we see the functions related to Google office apps as quick access, unlike the rest. Here to comment that beware of the upload, because unlike Drobpox as soon as it is finished we stay in the root directory and it will be quite useful to use the Locate button that appears when completing the same to go directly to the file that we have just uploaded.

We can work with any file and, as with the rest, upload or create folders directly. On iOS it is a bit slower than the others, while on Android there are no differences in fluidity.

We can also enable automatic backup of photos and we will have the space occupied and subtracting in view in the main menu. In the same way that we saw in Dropbox, in this case we can also create files available offline.

OneDrive

The interface of is like a fusion of the previous ones, arranging the tabs of Home, Files, Shares, Photos and Me (profile). Of course, in Start everything is not shown, remaining for Office files).

Here we will see that the upload button is at the top, next to the search, leaving in a floating button (Android) or centered in the tab bar (iOS) the option to take a photo directly. In the upload menu we see the option of folders, files, take photos or scan a document or create it with one of the Office apps (which we will need to have installed).

OneDrive on iOS.

OneDrive for Android.

This app on mobile It is a little more focused on the photographs according to how they have designed the interface, although the menu of each file has fewer options than we saw in Google Drive or Dropbox. In the Photos Tab we will see the option to activate the automatic upload of mobile photos and also the possibility of creating albums (that is, we can make compositions and share them, beyond a simple folder).

In this case, if we create a folder or upload a photo, it also leaves us in that location, although we also have access to the search both within each folder and in the main top bar (it is the same search, only if it is inside the folder, access is doubled). The available and occupied space looks the same as in Google Drive, displaying the main menu (which is the profile).

iCloud (Files app)

The Apple cloud allows you to work with it from your mobile with the Files app, standard on iOS and iPadOS devices. It is somewhat less versatile than those we have seen for functions and, above all, being limited to iOS, allowing that yes sync other cloud storages.

The way to work with it is much less intuitive. It has the main Recent and Explore sections, showing the last thing we have opened or all the folders in the directory we choose (respectively). But to upload files to iCloud Drive we will have to scan a document or upload it from each app (activating the saving in iCloud), for example, to upload a photo we will have to do it from Photos (the gallery).

It can be relatively comfortable if we have our workflow within the Apple ecosystem and we focus our work on the cloud more than on each of the devices, but except for the fact that we can work (in a limited way) with other cloud services is somewhat cropped with respect to those we have seen.

In fact, the automatic copy of photos is not seen or managed in this appBut in the Photos app itself. Here we will not see the photos that are being uploaded automatically in any of the devices unless we work with them in an app that does locate them here, such as Pixelmator (in the image, in fact, there is no backup of photos that we have in that account iCloud, but we have edited in Pixelmator).

Comparison table of cloud services apps

Dropbox

Google drive

OneDrive

Files

Automatic upload of photos.

Yes

Yes

Yes

Not

Featured / Recent tab.

Yes

Yes

Yes (with limitations)

Yes

Upload button.

Yes, with several options.

Yes, with several options.

Yes, separated (photographs and upload in general)

Not

Select upload files.

Individual / collective, visualization per day.

Individual / collective, view by folder.

Individual / collective, viewing by folder (Android, via Drive) or directly from the reel (iOS, only photos and videos)

Upload from apps.

App for iOS and Android

Yes

Yes

Yes

IOS only.

It should be noted that because of how the different operating systems work, we will see that In the case of iOS, uploads may require that we have the app in the foreground and active, but it happens with other types of uploads (or Spotify downloads). In addition, on iOS these apps are limited to uploading photos or videos and / or creating documents, but not other types of stored files. Otherwise the operation is similar and the upload time will always depend more on the connection and the volume of the file.

